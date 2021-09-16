Ikea is streaming a 24-hour global 'festival'

Ikea today is holding its first-ever "Ikea Festival," with virtual and in-store events taking place across multiple markets to celebrate the idea of home.

Over 100 homes in more than 50 countries around the world are being showcased during the free festival. Among the activities taking place are concerts, cooking demonstrations, and home makeover demonstrations. The event also includes an online "Ikea Museum" in which people can "explore the diverse history of the brand over the decades."

The festival is being streamed live today at Ikea.com/Festival and Ikea.us/Festival. Visitors can scroll through the site's different "channels," similar to channel-surfing live TV, to watch content from the different events taking place. These include concerts and performances from musicians and DJs from their own homes and studios, cooking demonstrations and discussions about sustainability and design.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.