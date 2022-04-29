Ikea’s newest meatballs are for insects

The retailer’s new meatball, launched in partnership with the World Wide Fund for Nature, or WWF, is made of wildflower seeds, clay and soil. The “Swedish seedball” is intended to help protect endangered insects in Denmark that are hurt by lawns and their lack of biodiversity.

The balls are limited-edition and only available to Ikea members, who can purchase and plant the balls in pots or in their lawns to grow flowers and plants, including chamomile and poppies. After sales end, the brand will release a guide on its Denmark website to make the balls at home.

The campaign, launched in Denmark, is part of the broader “Denmark’s wild gardens” initiative created as a collaboration between the retailer’s and WWF’s Danish arms. The company announced a renewal of its then-20 year old partnership with WWF in 2021, to go until 2025.

Robert/Boisen & Like-minded of Denmark is the agency behind the effort.

“From nature’s perspective lawns are like deserts,” wrote Heinrich Vejlgaard, creative director at the agency, in a statement. “We wanted to challenge the Danes’ love of lawns, and provide them with a fun way to start rewilding their gardens.”