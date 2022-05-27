Marketing News & Strategy

AutoNation's new ads highlight employees ahead of Indy 500

AutoNation's multimillion-dollar campaign to help with recruitment and retention
Published on May 27, 2022.
The nation's largest new-vehicle retailer is commencing a multimillion-dollar "Go Be Great" advertising campaign that it says coincides with an employee retention and recruitment effort.

Auto retail giant AutoNation Inc. said on Tuesday that it was launching the campaign, featuring its employees, on television stations including ESPN, CNBC and NBC ahead of the Indianapolis 500 race on Sunday. AutoNation is a sponsor of Indy 500 driver Helio Castroneves, who is seeking a record fifth Indy 500 win. The race airs Sunday on NBC.

The campaign, which also will appear in radio, print, online and in social media, was developed by AutoNation, I Think Studios and Zimmerman Advertising.

Marc Cannon, AutoNation's chief customer experience officer, in an email to Automotive News, did not specify how many millions of dollars the retailer plans to spend on the campaign.

Cannon said the ads highlight AutoNation employees, "the people who make us a great place to purchase, sell or service a vehicle."

AutoNation's jobs page on Wednesday showed 1,263 results for positions ranging from sales associate, finance and insurance manager to porter, cashier and service adviser at locations across the country.

"We are always looking to add talented, driven people to our organization," Cannon said in the email. "As we continue to build our business, we want to build with the best from all over the country."

AutoNation, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., ranks No. 1 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 262,403 new vehicles in 2021.

