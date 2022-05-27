AutoNation's new ads highlight employees ahead of Indy 500

The nation's largest new-vehicle retailer is commencing a multimillion-dollar "Go Be Great" advertising campaign that it says coincides with an employee retention and recruitment effort.

Auto retail giant AutoNation Inc. said on Tuesday that it was launching the campaign, featuring its employees, on television stations including ESPN, CNBC and NBC ahead of the Indianapolis 500 race on Sunday. AutoNation is a sponsor of Indy 500 driver Helio Castroneves, who is seeking a record fifth Indy 500 win. The race airs Sunday on NBC.

The campaign, which also will appear in radio, print, online and in social media, was developed by AutoNation, I Think Studios and Zimmerman Advertising.