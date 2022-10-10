Inside Bravo’s plans for shoppable TV

NBCUniversal plans to leverage its upcoming superfan event, BravoCon, to flex its shoppable marketing innovations. Through activations on the ground as well as across linear TV, digital, social and the metaverse, the entertainment giant will showcase interactive shopping that it sees as the future of TV commerce.

NBCU’s BravoCon retail activations will be twofold: an on-the-ground expansion of its virtual Bravo Bazaar store and a partnership with Tresemmé that will allow consumers to directly buy hairstyling products seen in content featuring their favorite celebrities. The intention is to converge audiences from different screens and platforms through a unified shopping experience.

The Bravo Salon, created in partnership with Tresemmé, will be both a physical space at the convention, taking place Oct. 14 to 16 in New York City, as well as content across linear TV, digital and social channels for fans unable to attend the event in person. Through QR codes located in the physical salon or on-screen—for instance, on a branded bar on the set of Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live”—viewers will be sent to companion content on BravoTV.com, where they will be able to shop products based on Bravo celebrities' looks that they would like to imitate.