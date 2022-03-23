Instagram to allow users to see most recent posts first

Instagram will let users switch their feeds so they view the most recent posts first, relenting after years of complaints about the photo app’s current ranking that chooses the order of posts based on a user’s behavior.
Meta Platforms Inc.’s Instagram is introducing two options for its feed, “Following” and “Favorites,” according to a blog post Wednesday. Following works the way Instagram did up until 2016: it shows posts in reverse-chronological order. Favorites allows further curation, letting users list up to 50 accounts they wish to see higher in their feeds.