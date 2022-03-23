Instagram to allow users to see most recent posts first

While the change did help increase visibility for content from users’ friends and family, it drew backlash from professionals, whose follower growth started slowing, as well as regular users, who didn’t like the decrease in control.

In recent years, Instagram has started introducing more content into people’s feeds that the app’s algorithm suggests, even if users haven’t followed it. That has increased users’ desire to have more control over what they see.

Even if people claim to hate the algorithm, Instagram’s internal research shows they’re more satisfied with that ordering, “so we are not defaulting people into a chronological feed experience,” Instagram said in its statement. Users will have to specifically decide to see posts in most-recent order.

—Bloomberg News