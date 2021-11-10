Instagram tests 'Take a Break’ tool encouraging users to close app

Instagram is testing a feature that will encourage its users to, well, stop using it.

“Take a Break” will allow the social media app’s users to get a notification after they spend a certain amount of time on the Meta Platforms Inc. service. The feature is similar to Apple Inc.’s Screen Time tool that tracks and can set limits on how long users spend on apps and websites.

“Take a moment to reset by closing Instagram,” a sample of the service says, encouraging users to do other things like “take a few deep breaths” or “write down what you’re thinking.”