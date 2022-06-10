Best new products—Dr Pepper, P&G among marketers recognized for recent introductions

Caffeinated products were in-demand as people craved energy to balance home and work life during the pandemic, according to IRI. Boston Beer Co.-owned Truly Iced Tea earned sixth place in the food and beverage category, mixing alcohol, fizz and caffeine, while coffee brands including Starbucks’ Nitro Cold Brew and Dunkin’ Multi-Serve Iced Coffee made it into the top 50.

The effects of the pandemic were also apparent in the preponderance of cleaning brands making the report. Microban 24, which produces sanitizing spray and cleaner and ran its first Super Bowl ad in 2021, was the top non-food product for 2021. Tide Hygienic Clean, an extension of P&G’s existing line, and Suave hand sanitizer got seventh and eighth respectively while WipeOut, which produces sanitizing products, ranked 10th.

Consumers were more open to experimenting with new foods as the number of meals made at home doubled versus pre-pandemic from 48% to approximately 80%, according to IRI. Nestlé’s frozen meal brand Life Cuisine ranked ninth on the list.