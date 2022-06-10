Best new products—Dr Pepper, P&G among marketers recognized for recent introductions

Dr Pepper’s cream soda line extension and Procter & Gamble’s disinfectant product Microban 24 are ranked highest in an IRI study looking at most popular new products sold in 2021. The annual New Product Pacesetters report, which is in its 27th publication this year, highlights consumer packaged goods brands with the highest sales in the first year of distribution.
The 2021 report saw sparkling beverages and alcohol take six of the top 10 spots. These included the Dr Pepper cream soda line extension and Coca-Cola Co.-owned AHA sparkling water. Corona’s hard seltzer and Michelob Ultra’s organic seltzer got third and seventh place, respectively, as hard seltzers continued a sales surge that has since slowed.