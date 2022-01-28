Marketing News & Strategy

Hyundai, with help from Jason Bateman, aims to build trust in electric vehicles

The actor appears in a new ads for the Ioniq 5 EV that will run during the NFL playoffs
By Jade Yan. Published on January 28, 2022.
20220126_hyundaiBateman_3x2
Credit: Hyundai

Hyundai wants to build trust in electric vehicles with a campaign that presents its latest EV as the newest–and best–point in human evolution.

One 60-second spot in the campaign, which is for the brand’s Ioniq 5 EV crossover, shows actor Jason Bateman hanging out at various points in history. He moves from sitting around as a caveman to speeding along in an Ioniq 5. “It’s been a long, long, long, long, long, really long journey,” he says at the wheel, “but worth it.” 

It is the latest Hyundai spot for Bateman, who first began backing the brand in 2019. 

This emphasis Hyundai is putting on evolution (the ad ends with a voiceover saying “Your journey at its most evolved”) is an attempt to show that Hyundai’s electric vehicle is “the best version” of electric vehicles, said Hyundai Chief Marketing Officer Angela Zepeda. 

The brand also aims to “demystify” the EV with this campaign, said Barney Goldberg, executive creative director at Innocean, the agency that created the ads. The campaign’s two spots will air on TV Sunday during the NFL’s AFC and NFC championship games.

Hyundai is the latest brand to plug an electronic vehicle with expensive marketing as automakers attempt to spur demand while pouring billions of dollars into EV development. The category remains niche, accounting for less than 3% of auto sales in the U.S., according to Edmunds. The lukewarm acceptance of EVs in the states has to do with their higher upfront cost and the relatively low gas prices in the U.S., Ram Chandrasekaran, head of road transport at Wood Mackenzie, a consultancy specializing in the energy sector, stated in an email interview.

Hyundai is pointing to the affordability of its Ioniq 5, which “can take on Tesla head to head at a lower price point,” wrote Chandrasekaran. The base Ioniq 5 is priced at $41,190, while the most inexpensive Tesla Model Y starts at $60,440, according to Automotive News.

Lower prices are “where Hyundai has always hung its hat” to stand out, said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of Edmunds’ Insights. But Zepeda said that the new campaign isn’t a return to the brand's messaging of the past that presented the brand as a cheap alternative. 

Instead, Zepeda characterized the Ioniq’s message as “democratizing safety and technology for all at a price people can afford.” The brand is also seeking to appeal to a younger customer, she said.

Along with educating consumers about price, advertisers of electric vehicles are also tasked with addressing consumer “range anxiety”—concerns about how far an EV can go before needing to be charged and leaving the passengers stranded. Hyundai’s campaign highlights the Ioniq's charging capability with an ad that shows Bateman using the car’s two-way charging function to provide light and heat on a camping trip.

Chandrasekaran said the Ioniq is able to charge faster than competitors at a similar price point.

While Hyundai will run the ads in the NFL Playoffs—which is not cheap—it will skip the more expensive Super Bowl for the second straight year; the brand broke its five-year streak last year due to COVID-19. In light of microchip shortages that broadly affected inventory and global production in the automotive industry, Hyundai had to “make smart investments” and chose to focus on the long term, said Zepeda. 

But Zepeda described the new campaign’s quality as being Super Bowl-worthy. Even though it won’t air in the Big Game, the new ads will still lure plenty of eyeballs because the playoffs are drawing huge ratings.

Zepeda says she is aware some Hyundai competitors will most likely be pushing their EVs during the Super Bowl. Last year, General Motors ran two ads for its electric vehicles

This campaign has seen “a typical amount of investment,” said Zepeda; the brand’s biggest launch was its Tuscon campaign last year, which also featured Bateman. The campaign will also air on YouTube, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Jade Yan

Jade Yan is a general assignment reporter for Ad Age. She has worked for the Chicago Tribune and the Chicago Sun-Times, along with The South Side Weekly, City Bureau and The Peoria Journal-Star.

 

