Jay-Z backs beauty brand Madison Reed in $33 million investment

On marketing campaigns, the company has worked with influencers, including reality TV star Kyle Richards of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” and the celebrity hairstylist for Jessica Chastain, whose hair was glossed with Madison Reed for the Oscars, according to the company.

Co-founder and CEO Amy Errett declined to comment on the company’s valuation, but the research firm Pitchbook pegged it at $568 million last September.

The venture capital industry as a whole has been increasing its Series F and G investments, with hundreds of millions of dollars being raised per round, according to Pitchbook. But Errett said her main goal in taking the $33 million investment was to add the expertise of Sandbridge Capital, which has backed consumer companies like The RealReal and Bonobos, and Marcy Ventures, which is an investor in Savage x Fenty and Gopuff, according to Crunchbase. Both investment firms are taking board observer seats at Madison Reed.

—Bloomberg News