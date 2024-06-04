Behind a leading diabetes research foundation’s rebrand

“People were not really recognizing what the name (JDRF) meant,” said Siegel+Gale Strategy Director Carolyn Griffin. It was confusing, both to people with Type 1 diabetes and those who are not familiar with T1D, such as potential donors, she continued.

The group was founded in 1970 by a group of parents whose children had Type 1 diabetes, which refers to the condition in which the pancreas stops producing insulin. According to the Mayo Clinic, the peak ages in which Type 1 appears are between ages 4-7 and 10-14, but the clinic on its website notes that “Type 1 diabetes can appear at any age.”

JDRF on its website states that “an equal number of children and adults are diagnosed every day—approximately 110 people per day.” Hollywood icon Mary Tyler Moore was diagnosed at age 33 and went on to become JDRF’s most well-known supporters.

The organization reported a 15% increase in revenue for fiscal 2023 to $224.3 million, including $80.5 million from donations and $103.2 million from events—and noted that “to move as many cures and advanced therapies forward as quickly as possible, we must raise more funds.”

The JDRF team “had a hunch that their name wasn’t serving them,” Griffin said.

Before formally recommending the name change, the agency conducted quantitative research and had conversations with people involved with the foundation’s work. Ultimately the agency and organization considered about 1,000 new names, and “more than half got knocked out through the initial trademark search,” Morrisroe said.