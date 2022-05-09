Jennifer Aniston on health, her latest brand partnership and ‘no uterus, no opinion’

What is your decision-making process on what brands you want to represent?

Well, it's actually kind of easy. And it always seems to happen pretty organically, which is great. No matter what it is that I partner with, it's usually because it's something that I've been using myself. And it's not something that you have to figure out a way to wrap your head around, like Vital Proteins I've been using since 2015 and I truly just, I love it. I was actually so excited when they approached me to say would you get would you want to become part of the team? And I said yeah. No brainer. Easy. All the other brands that I get to partner with, it comes so easily to everybody because we're all in agreement on what it is we're representing.

With Vital Proteins, you have taken on a little bit more than just a typical brand partnership—the title of CCO. Tell me more about the work that goes into crafting both the new bars and the campaign.

I know that is a fancy title, isn't it? CCO of Vital Proteins. I mean, it basically just means I get to be involved in how the campaign looks, how it's shot, who comes on board as a director and photographer. And as far as the products, bars wasn't their specialty, so it was really fun to be able to play with the products that they had and figure out—basically, I made a shake that I loved with their chocolate collagen peptides and I would put all these good, yummy, nutritious ingredients in it. And they basically just created the bar out of those ingredients and then expanded on them. Of course, we're cooking up other ones in our heads for the future, but the fun part is getting to taste them and going through the trials and saying, ‘Okay, this is too much of this, too little of that.’ And then we hit it—the nail on the head.

What is your philosophy on bringing these new ingredients to a wider audience and getting people in on this health and wellness journey with you?

Honestly, it's not necessarily at the top of people's charts. Unfortunately, it's not people’s go-to: I've got to keep my health and wellness in check so I can live a long, thriving, healthy life. We just kind of plug along and hopefully we'll just make it there somehow. So, anytime you can get healthy ingredients into your body in any way, shape or form, I think that's wonderful. And the bars are so easy because you could throw them in your bag. It's just very travel-friendly so you can maintain wellness as best you can even if you're traveling or on the go, which I am. Every day is different, especially if you're on a movie schedule— it's hard to have a consistent regime, so every little bit counts.

Can you speak on your wellness journey and any advice you might have on tapping into that healthy and balanced lifestyle?

It's very hard. I love routine. I love it. I love a schedule. You wake up, you have your coffee, meditate, do your workout. If your call times are all over the place, it's hard sometimes to be able to squeeze that in, but it is so important, even if it's just giving yourself that extra 20 minutes, extra half hour in the morning. And it has evolved, thankfully. When we're younger, when we're kids, we take our vitality for granted because our energy is endless. I watched my father and my mom, the older generations as they get older—they didn't pay attention to their diet. They didn't exercise. They were just like: get through the day. They prided themselves on sleeping three hours, I don't need anything. It all eventually catches up to you. So, luckily, that awareness came to me early on, the importance of diet and exercise, the importance of sleep, the importance of water. We're useless in our daily life if our body is not thriving and I think that's something people put at the end of their checklist, but I think it should be at the top of your checklist because otherwise everything else sort of falls by the wayside and it's diminishing returns.

And if you have a particularly busy day and your body's just screaming for a little self-care, what is the one thing that is your go-to get myself feeling better thing?

Meditation, coffee, collagen—you can take that wherever you go.