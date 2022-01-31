Joe Rogan apologizes amid Spotify’s vaccine controversy

Joe Rogan pledged more balance and better research for his podcast in an apology aimed at quelling growing controversy about misleading coronavirus information that plunged Spotify Technology SA into controversy last week.

“If I’ve p----ed you off, I’m sorry,” Rogan said in an Instagram video, while also thanking listeners who have enjoyed his podcast. He said he would “try harder to get people with differing opinions on right afterward” and “do my best to make sure I have researched these topics, the controversial ones in particular, and have all the pertinent facts at hand before I discuss them.”

The comments come after Spotify published its existing rules governing content, and said it would add a content advisory to any podcast episode that includes a discussion about COVID-19. The streaming giant has faced mounting pressure from some users and musicians concerned about the veracity of virus information being spread by the platform’s most popular podcaster.

