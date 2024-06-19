Juneteenth 2024—how brands and agencies are recognizing the holiday

Also read: How brands celebrated Father’s Day 2024

From Texas to the Croisette, here’s how some brands and agencies are marking Juneteenth in 2024.

Assembly

Stagwell agency Assembly and /prompt. are celebrating Juneteenth at Cannes with Kickback on the Croisette. The event pioneered by /prompt. agency Lippe Taylor’s Black ERG (the employee resource group is named The Inkwell) will take place for the third year as the official Juneteenth celebration at Cannes Lions. This year, the two agencies will host DJ Mercedes Benson, who owns a recruitment initiative for Black talent and other people of color to get connected with creative opportunities in the U.K. The event will be hosted by Bria Bryant, global CMO at Assembly and Destiny K. Chambers, VP and head of marketing at /prompt.

Havas

Havas is hosting a panel on Inkwell Beach at Cannes on Juneteenth that focuses on two critical issues—obesity and mental health—and looks at how the advertising industry plays a role in these epidemics. The panel will be hosted with the NAACP, CBS, The Springhill Company and more. Highlighting health issues in underserved communities via entertainment properties can more effectively communicate the breadth of medical issues to consumers.



The "Black, brown, and still forgotten" panel will include the NAACP, New York Presbyterian Hospital, Freedom to March NYC and Rutland Medical Group and Havas. Panelists will discuss health inequity, the health equity gap in obesity and mental health and how seemingly banal things, such as your zip code, can be the biggest predictors of how long you live.

BarkleyOKRP

Since Juneteenth was declared a national holiday many Black Americans have been tasked with educating their non-Black coworkers, neighbors and friends about the holiday and its traditions—a responsibility they should not have to bear alone. In response, BarkleyOKRP’s Black ERG, The Hub, collaborated with a Black-owned subsidiary of the agency, Putney, to create an AI chatbot designed to educate non-Black people about Juneteenth. The chatbot webpage encourages visitors to use it as a resource instead of asking their Black friends everything.