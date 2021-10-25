Katy Perry stars in Gap’s holiday campaign

Initiatives such as the Yeezy deal are helping to attract new customers. Some 75% of the consumers who preordered the first Yeezy Gap item, a jacket, were new to the Gap brand, executives at parent company Gap Inc. said on a late August call with analysts.

During the call, executives noted a stronger investment in marketing along with a pullback in promotions and sales. In the second half of this year, Gap Inc. is spending about 6% of sales on marketing—roughly 50% more than in previous years, according to CEO Sonia Syngal.

“We've dialed up marketing efforts by balancing art and science to grow market share, to acquire new customers and drive profitable growth. First is art,” Syngal said on the call, noting collaborations with musicians such as H.E.R. “Fueled by new creative confidence, our brands are using their unique voices, optimism, values, and cultural relevance to connect with customers rather than the line on discounts to drive the quick simple steps.”



After years of struggles, executives said they are starting to see traction with a Gap turnaround. During the second quarter, net sales at Gap fell 10% versus 2019, but same-store sales were up 3% versus 2019. At parent Gap Inc., which also operates the Athleta, Banana Republic and Old Navy chains, second-quarter sales rose 5% and same-store sales jumped 12% over 2019.



