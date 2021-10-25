Katy Perry stars in Gap’s holiday campaign

Gap has a merchandise partnership with Kanye West and his Yeezy brand but the retailer enlisted a different musician for its holiday campaign this year. Beginning today, Gap will be running a series of ads starring Katy Perry. In the video, she sings a cover of the Beatles hit “All You Need Is Love.”
The spot, which will run in 60-second and 30-second formats, shows Perry going about her day in the brand’s clothes such as a Gap hoodie and jean jacket, before recording the song with dancers all sporting bright colors of Gap brand classic apparel like turtlenecks, sweatshirts and fleeces as a black-tie-clad orchestra plays nearby. It’s unclear if one of the plain hoodies featured in the spot is the product of Gap’s Yeezy collaboration, a $90 product that recently hit stores and promptly sold out in a day.