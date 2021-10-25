Marketing News & Strategy

Katy Perry stars in Gap’s holiday campaign

The clothier is focusing more on brand marketing than on promotions
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on October 25, 2021.
GroupM forms new addressable ad practice as brands grapple with reaching consumers
20211021_katyPerryGap_3x2
Credit: Gap

Gap has a merchandise partnership with Kanye West and his Yeezy brand but the retailer enlisted a different musician for its holiday campaign this year. Beginning today, Gap will be running a series of ads starring Katy Perry. In the video, she sings a cover of the Beatles hit “All You Need Is Love.”

The spot, which will run in 60-second and 30-second formats, shows Perry going about her day in the brand’s clothes such as a Gap hoodie and jean jacket, before recording the song with dancers all sporting bright colors of Gap brand classic apparel like turtlenecks, sweatshirts and fleeces as a black-tie-clad orchestra plays nearby. It’s unclear if one of the plain hoodies featured in the spot is the product of Gap’s Yeezy collaboration, a $90 product that recently hit stores and promptly sold out in a day.

 

The San Francisco-based clothier created the campaign, titled “All Together Now,” with its internal creative team alongside Mark Romanek, who directed the spot, a spokeswoman said. The campaign will run on TV and streaming video and includes out-of-home and digital ads. Gap also plans to do livestream shopping and augmented reality this holiday season.

For every stream of Perry’s song, Gap will donate $1 to nonprofit Baby2Baby, the retailer announced.

 

Initiatives such as the Yeezy deal are helping to attract new customers. Some 75% of the consumers who preordered the first Yeezy Gap item, a jacket, were new to the Gap brand, executives at parent company Gap Inc. said on a late August call with analysts.

During the call, executives noted a stronger investment in marketing along with a pullback in promotions and sales. In the second half of this year, Gap Inc. is spending about 6% of sales on marketing—roughly 50% more than in previous years, according to CEO Sonia Syngal.

“We've dialed up marketing efforts by balancing art and science to grow market share, to acquire new customers and drive profitable growth. First is art,” Syngal said on the call, noting collaborations with musicians such as H.E.R. “Fueled by new creative confidence, our brands are using their unique voices, optimism, values, and cultural relevance to connect with customers rather than the line on discounts to drive the quick simple steps.”

After years of struggles, executives said they are starting to see traction with a Gap turnaround. During the second quarter, net sales at Gap fell 10% versus 2019, but same-store sales were up 3% versus 2019. At parent Gap Inc., which also operates the Athleta, Banana Republic and Old Navy chains, second-quarter sales rose 5% and same-store sales jumped 12% over 2019.

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

