Kellogg split—what it means for marketing and consumer trends

Global Snacking would also take on Kellogg’s current overseas cereal business, a move CEO Steve Cahillane said would help provide it with scale, distribution and manufacturing capabilities. Cahillane would be Global Snacking Co.’s CEO; other executive appointments or moves have not yet been decided.

Worth watching is what the split means for ad spending and the agencies behind each brand. While snacks are growing faster than cereal, marketing support has been fairly even, at least in the U.S.

According to Kantar, Kellogg spent $412 million on U.S. measured media in 2021. Of that, Ad Age Datacenter analysis indicates the company spent just more than half—about $210 million—on cold cereal and $181 million on snacks, including Eggo, Pop-Tart, Nutri-Grain and Rice Krispie Treats. About $20 million went toward vegetarian meat substitutes, according to the Ad Age Datacenter.

Kellogg's major ad agencies include Publicis Groupe's Leo Burnett, which handles most major brands except for Morningstar and Pringles, which is at WPP's Grey. The company’s media agencies vary by region, with Publicis’ Starcom handling the account in the U.S.

Other than Cahillane, no other executive moves related to the spinoffs have been announced. But there will surely be changes to the marketing teams leading each company. Charisse Hughes in March of this year was promoted to a new role as senior VP and chief brand and analytics officer, after two years as the company’s global chief marketing officer.