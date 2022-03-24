KFC's Jack Harlow collab begins with focus on younger consumers

“KFC recognizes a need to bring more young consumers to the brand and be more culturally relevant: Jack is the vehicle to those new connections with the audience,” Wade said in an interview. “They are being very intentional, looking at this as a relationship, instead of saying, ‘Hey could you help us sell something?’ It’s a bigger opportunity they’re leaning into.”

Nimbus announced it was engaged with KFC in December but has actually been working with the brand since January of 2021, said Wade. The agency succeeded Sanders\Wingo, which previously handled multicultural marketing for KFC. Nimbus’ track record with fast-food clients—including Papa Johns—attracted KFC to the opportunity, Wade said.

Jack's Favorites

This week, KFC announced a slate of menu items identified as “Jack Harlow’s Kentucky Fried Favorites” would be featured on the KFC app and website. Brand executives and Harlow in a release described the partnership more as “best friends” than client-spokesman: The Grammy-nominated recording artist and chicken chain—as well as Nimbus—all call Louisville, Kentucky home.

“Partnering up with KFC feels like poetic justice,” Harlow said in a statement. “I’ve begun traveling the world and no matter how far I go, KFC is one of the first things people want to bring up when they find out where I’m from. I’m excited to align myself with something that started in Kentucky, but resonates all over the globe.”

The company said Harlow’s menu suggestions include favorites from his childhood visits to the restaurant as well as his current go-to orders. These include the spicy chicken sandwich, French fries, crispy chicken tenders, mac & cheese, and biscuits.