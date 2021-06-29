Marketing News & Strategy

KFC will be the first brand integrated into 'Crank Yankers'

In this week’s episode, a character voiced by Jimmy Kimmel has his head stuck in a KFC bucket
By Jessica Wohl. Published on June 29, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Why marketers are increasingly creating products and campaigns for people with disabilities
Credit: Comedy Central

KFC and its iconic bucket are prominently featured in a new episode of “Crank Yankers,” marking the first brand integration on the long-running Comedy Central show.

The roughly four-minute clip offers KFC another somewhat unique way to reach TV viewers who might skip commercials. The “Crank Yankers” appearance follows KFC’s “A Recipe for Seduction” mock romantic thriller longform commercial on Lifetime that ran in December. KFC has also extended its brand reach through social media, including on TikTok, where Lili Hayes boisterously promoted the chain’s chicken sandwich.

“Giving creators the freedom to create content that is both uniquely KFC and authentic to their audience is a practice we've implemented across many of our marketing efforts in the last year,” KFC offered in a statement.

The “Crank Yankers” scene features Elmer Higgins, a puppet character voiced by Jimmy Kimmel, calling KFC after getting a hat–spoiler alert: it’s a KFC bucket—stuck on his head. Kimmel, a true method actor, it seems, put a cardboard box over his head while recording the skit, mimicking the feeling of having one’s head stuck inside a KFC bucket.

The “Crank Yankers” team, led by Executive Producer Jonathan Kimmel (Jimmy’s brother), offered KFC a few broad concepts to choose between for the integration. KFC’s agency Wieden & Kennedy Portland worked with the chain on the effort.

“Since the show consists of genuine prank calls and nothing is scripted, KFC had to give up a significant amount of creative control in order to make this work—only signing off on the concept ahead of time,” Michelle Zoni, senior VP, ViacomCBS Velocity, said in a statement.

The Yum Brands chicken chain was the right fit as the first brand partner for the show “given KFC's knack for innovative marketing tactics and for exploring new creative boundaries,” Zoni said. 

The scene depicts KFC in the pretend Yankerville world, with the chain’s updated decor and some definitely only-on-TV details, including a Colonel Sanders poster that can grab food. 

More news from Ad Age
KFC bombs burger rivals with billboards hyping its new crispy chicken sandwich
Jessica Wohl
Watch: KFC's U.S. CMO on Mario Lopez's turn as Colonel Sanders
Jessica Wohl
PepsiCo to debut new reality dating show during MTV commercial breaks
Ethan Jakob Craft
‘Top Chef’ bakes in deeper brand integrations to reduce reliance on skippable ads
Jessica Wohl

“I’m bumping into everything, and my head smells like chicken,” Kimmel, as Higgins, says at one point during the “Buckethead” segment set to air on Comedy Central on June 30. 

Kimmel improvised his dialogue, speaking with an actual KFC restaurant staffer who remained positive and calm throughout the call, even when the character suggested he might drive over to KFC for some assistance.

Product placement is far from a new concept, but branded integrations go well beyond merely showing products. KFC is impossible to ignore during the “Crank Yankers” segment. Other recent brand integrations include characters on ABC’s “A Million Little Things” and the Disney+ series “The Might Ducks: Game Changers” discussing their Target runs, and Chipotle’s ingredients being used in a challenge on “Top Chef” on Bravo. Pepsi, meanwhile, promoted its Pepsi Mango flavor during “Match Me If You Can” commercial-break takeovers airing during the MTV show "The Challenge: Double Agents."

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jessica Wohl

Jessica Wohl is a senior reporter for Ad Age, covering the food and restaurant industries for Ad Age. She also hosts the Marketer’s Brief podcast and Creativity Top 5 Live. Jessica also leads the editorial team’s annual Ad Age Leading Women awards and programming. Jessica previously reported for the Chicago Tribune and Reuters.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Why marketers are increasingly creating products and campaigns for people with disabilities

Why marketers are increasingly creating products and campaigns for people with disabilities
NBA scores record $1.46 billion sponsorship haul, approaching NFL's total

NBA scores record $1.46 billion sponsorship haul, approaching NFL's total

How the ad industry can support LGBTQ+ beyond Pride Month

How the ad industry can support LGBTQ+ beyond Pride Month
How one agency is seizing on Chicago’s status as the ‘Silicon Valley of pot’

How one agency is seizing on Chicago’s status as the ‘Silicon Valley of pot’
Heineken's beer cooler robot will help roll out new summer campaign

Heineken's beer cooler robot will help roll out new summer campaign
How your brand needs to rethink multicultural marketing

How your brand needs to rethink multicultural marketing
Domino’s promotes carside delivery with DraftKings and a zoo

Domino’s promotes carside delivery with DraftKings and a zoo
5 marketing lessons from Victoria’s Secret rebrand

5 marketing lessons from Victoria’s Secret rebrand