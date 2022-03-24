Kobe Bryant’s estate is back with Nike, after deal expired a year ago

Kobe Bryant’s estate is rekindling its relationship with Nike, nearly one year after the two parties failed to reach an agreement on an extension.

The deal announced today kicks off with a new shoe called the Kobe 6 Protro “Mambacita Sweet 16,” which will honor Gigi Bryant, the daughter of the NBA legend who was killed in the 2020 helicopter crash that also took her father’s life. Sales proceeds go to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, which provides funding for underserved athletes.

Nike’s 18-year relationship with the estate seemed destined to end last year when the deal expired. Media reports suggested Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, grew frustrated with the availability of Nike’s Bryant lineup in the wake of his death.



“I am happy to announce that we will continue my husband's legacy with Nike and look forward to expanding his and Gigi's global impact by sharing the Mamba Mentality with youth athletes for generations to come,” Vanessa Bryant said today in a statement.

As part of the deal, she and Nike will “work together to establish a youth basketball center in Southern California and Nike and the Bryant family will continue to outfit the NBA and WNBA athletes who carry the legacy of the Mamba Mentality,” according to Nike.

“Together with Vanessa, we hope to honor Kobe and Gigi by championing a new generation for many years to come,” Nike President and CEO John Donahoe stated.