Marketing News & Strategy

Kobe Bryant’s estate is back with Nike, after deal expired a year ago

New partnership begins with shoes that honor Gigi Bryant
By E.J. Schultz. Published on March 24, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
KFC's Jack Harlow collab begins with focus on younger consumers
Credit: Nike

Kobe Bryant’s estate is rekindling its relationship with Nike, nearly one year after the two parties failed to reach an agreement on an extension.

The deal announced today kicks off with a new shoe called the Kobe 6 Protro “Mambacita Sweet 16,” which will honor Gigi Bryant, the daughter of the NBA legend who was killed in the 2020 helicopter crash that also took her father’s life. Sales proceeds go to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, which provides funding for underserved athletes.

Nike’s 18-year relationship with the estate seemed destined to end last year when the deal expired. Media reports suggested Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, grew frustrated with the availability of Nike’s Bryant lineup in the wake of his death.

“I am happy to announce that we will continue my husband's legacy with Nike and look forward to expanding his and Gigi's global impact by sharing the Mamba Mentality with youth athletes for generations to come,” Vanessa Bryant said today in a statement.

As part of the deal, she and Nike will “work together to establish a youth basketball center in Southern California and Nike and the Bryant family will continue to outfit the NBA and WNBA athletes who carry the legacy of the Mamba Mentality,” according to Nike.

“Together with Vanessa, we hope to honor Kobe and Gigi by championing a new generation for many years to come,” Nike President and CEO John Donahoe stated.

​​

More from Ad Age

Kobe Bryant’s previous Nike deal, which began in 2003, was marked by high-profile advertising that often embraced his “Black Mamba” nickname. Much of it came from Wieden+Kennedy Portland. A Nike representative did not immediately respond to an email asking about agency involvement in the new deal.

From 2021: A look back at Kobe Bryant and Nike's best ad moments

Nike recently reported third-quarter revenue of $10.9 billion, a 5% rise over the year-earlier period. The Nike brand reported $10.3 billion in revenue, up 8% over last year’s third quarter. 

Like many retailers, the company has been experimenting with new marketing channels including virtual reality. For example, its Nikeland space on Roblox attracted a total of 6.7 million players since it launched in November, according to the company. The attention was likely fueled by a visit from LeBron James to Nikeland during NBA All-Star Week. Nike’s Virtual Studios, which builds Web3 experiences and digital product creation, has also been a growing focus for Nike, executives recently told analysts.

Contributing: Adrianne Pasquarelli

In this article:

Thumbnail
E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

KFC's Jack Harlow collab begins with focus on younger consumers

KFC's Jack Harlow collab begins with focus on younger consumers
Apple is working on a hardware subscription service for iPhones

Apple is working on a hardware subscription service for iPhones
TikTok fund glitch prevents rising stars from getting paid

TikTok fund glitch prevents rising stars from getting paid
Uber will list New York taxis on its app

Uber will list New York taxis on its app
Pepsi, IHOP introduce limited-edition maple syrup cola

Pepsi, IHOP introduce limited-edition maple syrup cola
The top 10 brand audio logos ranked by effectiveness

The top 10 brand audio logos ranked by effectiveness
The top 5 brand TikToks you need to know about right now

The top 5 brand TikToks you need to know about right now
Skittles says sorry for ditching lime flavor in the first place

Skittles says sorry for ditching lime flavor in the first place