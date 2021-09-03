Kraft Heinz in $62 million settlement with SEC

Kraft Heinz agreed to pay the sum “without admitting or denying the findings,” the company announced in a statement. It also agreed not to commit any future violations. The company fully cooperated with the SEC throughout its investigation, Kathy Krenger, global chief communications officer, said in a statement.

“The internal control weaknesses we identified and disclosed in 2019 were fully remediated in 2020,” she said. "Kraft Heinz is much stronger today because of the actions we took and embedded into our company culture.”

The SEC also charged two former executives—former Chief Operating Officer Eduardo Pelleissone and former Chief Procurement Officer Klaus Hofmann—in the scheme.

Pelleissone, who the SEC said was presented with multiple warning signs that expenses were being manipulated, agreed to pay a civil penalty of $300,000, plus disgorgement and prejudgment interest of more than $14,000. He also "consented to cease and desist from future violations," the SEC said.

Pelleissone came onboard in 2013, moved to Chicago when the Pittsburgh-based Heinz merged with Chicago-based Kraft, and left the company in 2019.

The SEC said Hofmann approved several improper supplier contracts used to further manipulate expenses. Hofmann did not admit or deny the allegations. He agreed, subject to court approval, to pay a civil penalty of $100,000, and was barred from serving as an officer or director of a public company for five years.

“Investors rely on public companies to be 100% truthful and accurate in their public statements, especially when it comes to their financials. When they fall short in this regard, we will hold them accountable,” said Gurbir S. Grewal, Director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement. “Today’s action demonstrates that no matter how complex and far-reaching the financial misconduct, we will vigorously pursue wrongdoers because that’s what investor protection requires.”