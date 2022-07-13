Marketing News & Strategy

LeBron James adds Lifewtr to PepsiCo endorsement list

The NBA legend’s new relationship with the premium bottled water brand shows how PepsiCo intends to make broad use of its star endorser
By E.J. Schultz. Published on July 13, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Metaverse marketing—tracking virtual activations and more
Credit: Lifewater

PepsiCo, which signed LeBron James to a major endorsement deal last year, will soon call on the NBA legend to push its premium water brand, Lifewtr. The arrangement, announced today by the food and beverage giant, comes after James has already appeared in marketing for Mtn Dew and Ruffles.

The addition of Lifewtr to his PepsiCo portfolio signals that the company intends to make broad use of the basketball star—perhaps more than Coca-Cola Co., where he mostly appeared in ads for Sprite before defecting for PepsiCo in early 2021.

Details are sparse on what James' Lifewtr work will entail. In an announcement, the brand described it as a “multi-year partnership that synergizes James’ passion for community, empowerment, and storytelling with the brand’s mission to help people thrive.” A Lifewter representative declined to elaborate.

Sign up for Ad Age newsletters

From influencer marketing to agencies, get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox
Click here

But the deal seems poised to give James a platform to push charitable causes close to his heart. In a press release announcing the deal, Lifewter ticked off some of the initiatives James is involved with, including his Promise School in Akron, Ohio, which caters to underserved students and families in the city where he grew up.

“LeBron James’ unwavering dedication to uplifting individuals and communities mirrors our mission at Lifewtr to help people thrive,” Zach Harris, VP of the water Portfolio at PepsiCo Beverages North America, stated in the press release. “We are thrilled to work with him to further the Lifewtr brand’s commitment to helping underrepresented voices flourish.”

More from Ad Age
How Molly Shannon became LendingTree's new spokeswoman—plus a Q&A with the former 'SNL' star
Parker Herren
Champions League soccer rights expected to top $2 billion in US

PepsiCo launched Lifewtr in 2017 with a marketing approach that included rotating label designs created by emerging artists. Recent initiatives have included “Life Unseen,” a partnership with actress and producer Isa Rae aimed at highlighting diverse creatives. It involved assembling a collective of 20 artists to design artwork featured on Lifewtr bottles.

Lifetwtr declined to disclose what agencies it might work with for programs involving James, including if it will include his SpringHill Company, which is an entertainment company and brand consultancy that includes a roster of diverse creators.

 

In this article:

Thumbnail
E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Metaverse marketing—tracking virtual activations and more

Metaverse marketing—tracking virtual activations and more
Google serving scam ads on student loan relief searches

Google serving scam ads on student loan relief searches
Why Patrick Mahomes is pitching flashlights, not beer, for Coors Light

Why Patrick Mahomes is pitching flashlights, not beer, for Coors Light
Layoffs and budget cuts—tracking economic moves and news

Layoffs and budget cuts—tracking economic moves and news
Peloton will outsource bike and treadmill production as it overhauls business

Peloton will outsource bike and treadmill production as it overhauls business
Gopuff cuts 10% of staff, closes warehouses to preserve cash

Gopuff cuts 10% of staff, closes warehouses to preserve cash
Amazon Prime Day 2022—everything brands need to know

Amazon Prime Day 2022—everything brands need to know
Lego ceases Russian sales amid Ukraine war

Lego ceases Russian sales amid Ukraine war