LeBron James adds Lifewtr to PepsiCo endorsement list

PepsiCo, which signed LeBron James to a major endorsement deal last year, will soon call on the NBA legend to push its premium water brand, Lifewtr. The arrangement, announced today by the food and beverage giant, comes after James has already appeared in marketing for Mtn Dew and Ruffles.

The addition of Lifewtr to his PepsiCo portfolio signals that the company intends to make broad use of the basketball star—perhaps more than Coca-Cola Co., where he mostly appeared in ads for Sprite before defecting for PepsiCo in early 2021.

Details are sparse on what James' Lifewtr work will entail. In an announcement, the brand described it as a “multi-year partnership that synergizes James’ passion for community, empowerment, and storytelling with the brand’s mission to help people thrive.” A Lifewter representative declined to elaborate.