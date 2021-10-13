LeBron James backs at-home fitness brand Tonal

Tonal, billed as “the world’s smartest home gym,” was founded in 2015, but it was not until 2018 when it made its arrival to the fitness industry. The 24-inch strength-training machine provides users with virtual coaches and personalized workouts using a digital weight system that uses magnets and electricity rather than traditional metal weights.

Tonal, a part of the at-home fitness category, faces competition from other brands such as Mirror and Peloton that have also used celebrities and athletes to push products. Peloton, for instance, has partnered with Beyonce and surfer John John Florence and Olympic gold medalist swimmer Kathleen Baker to promote its bikes.

Tonal's growth strategy includes growing its retail presence via showrooms where interested buyers can test out the fitness system. It currently has seven showrooms, including in Chicago and New York, but plans to add three more in the coming weeks. Tonal also plans to increase its distribution inside Nordstrom from 40 to 50 stores.

Seventy percent of Tonal customers have made purchases for the device online and 30% of buyers have visited a showroom, a Nordstrom store or spoken with an advisor before purchasing, according to the brand.

According to Tonal, James was introduced to the brand by his personal trainer, Mike Mancias who also serves on Tonal’s advisory board.