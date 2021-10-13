LeBron James backs at-home fitness brand Tonal

At-home fitness brand Tonal has added another big-name star to its endorser roster with the signing of LeBron James. The four-time NBA champion stars in a new ad that spotlights his dedication on and off the court. He has also taken an undisclosed financial stake in Tonal.
The spot, which was handled by R/GA and directed by Paul Hunter, shows a shirtless James working out on the digitally connected at-home gym machine as he uses his voice to narrate how he gained his strength. “Everything you see me do was made possible by what you don’t see, because when you're not looking, I go to work,” James says in the ad. “We all have the strength to see what’s possible, it’s up to us to unlock it.”