LeBron James stars in new ad for Lobos 1707 tequila

Timed for All-Star weekend, ‘All for the Pack’ commercial shows off ‘humanesque’ bottle design
By Jon Springer. Published on February 15, 2022.
Victoria's Secret files trademark to enter metaverse
20220214_Lobos1707_3X2.png
Credit: Lobos 1707

A premium tequila brand built on the concept of inclusion is passed between its stakeholders and winds up at an ever-growing gathering of them in a new ad for Lobos 1707, whose backers include Lebron James. The NBA star is featured in the ad, which comes days before the NBA All-Star Game comes to Cleveland, not far from Akron, where he was born and raised.

The ad, from the brand’s in-house creative team and Young Hero, is an extension of the introductory campaign known as “Build a Bigger Table” that debuted to much acclaim a year ago. While that ad acknowledged the role that growers and distillers played in the product’s creation, the new ad drives home a message around the power inherent in representation and community, showing how sharing makes both individuals and their groups stronger, said Diego Osorio, founder and chief creative officer of Lobos 1707.

In addition to James, the ad features Osorio and other Lobos executives including co-founder and CEO Dia Simms, Chief Marketing Officer Erin Harris, as well as James' longtime business partner Maverick Carter and Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green, who are investors. Imagery including wolves brings a symbolic edge to the story, illustrating what Simms describes as an insight behind the brand that “the strength of the pack is the wolf, and the strength of the wolf is the pack,” she said in an interview.

Simms and Harris last year co-founded Pronghorn, an organization focused on cultivating diverse founders, executives and entrepreneurs in the adult beverage industry, a business where they have been long underrepresented. Spirits giant Diageo is a major financial backer of the organization.

Simms said the Lobos brand reflects diversity ambitions through an employee base that is 60% diverse and 50% women—“on purpose,” she emphasized. Diageo is calling for 45% representation among diverse leaders and 50% women leaders by 2030 as part of its internal Society 2030 goals.

The new Lobos ad shows James receiving the bottle from Carter at a Cleveland street sign, referencing James’ hometown region. James is shown seated with friends at a game and gently places the bottle on the floor between his feet, echoing a real-life scene that played out as he witnessed Game 6 of last year’s NBA playoffs in Milwaukee, said Osorio.

“That was a big cultural moment. I remember watching that game and thinking, ‘This is what we’re all about. We can do this,'” Osorio said. “It’s all about sharing the love.”

James rises with the bottle and makes his way to a taco truck, where he hands it to a woman working inside. This pass salutes the food entrepreneurs who overcame the difficulties of operating in the pandemic, Osorio said. Eventually, the bottle makes its way to a table where all of the stakeholders are seated. “We’re building a bigger table, and your seat is waiting,” a voiceover says.

The campaign showcases a new bottle design for Lobos’ Extra Añejo tequila. The design, which is meant to reflect the art and skill that goes into its contents, is an elongated, “humanesque,” vessel, executives said. The logo, which previously resided on a label, is now molded into the glass.

According to Simms, the brand launch tripled sales expectations, outperforming an already strong market for agave liquors. That’s because the authenticity of the introductory campaign rang true with consumers, but also because of a larger cultural trend toward “clean” eating that elevated performance of handcrafted foods and beverages and the power of demand for social gatherings and interaction that was interfered with by the pandemic, she said.

LeBron James shoots for the underdogs in new Ruffles ad
Jon Springer
Go behind the scenes on lobos 1707's "Build a Bigger Table"

The ad launches today across Lobos 1707’s social media platforms, as well as on streaming platforms Hulu and Roku. The campaign will also live in the form of murals and billboards, including in the Cleveland market as a live billboard across from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport for NBA All Star Weekend.

James has made frequent appearances in ads of late. He starred in a Super Bowl ad for Crypto.com, for instance. Other recent campaigns include a starring role in Frito-Lay’s “Own Your Ridges” campaign for Ruffles and Mtn Dew’s Rise product, now known as Mtn Dew Energy. James has called Lobos “the best tequila I have ever had in my life.”

“Lobos 1707 is all about bringing people together and building a community that everyone can be a part of,” James said in a statement. “It starts with an incredible tequila, but our Pack includes everyone who touches our brand and hopes to inspire change, create unity, and celebrate individuality.”

Jon Springer

Jon Springer is a Senior Reporter for Ad Age, covering food and CPG marketing. He formerly covered the food retail industry for Winsight and Supermarket News, and is a former sports and features writer for The Cecil Whig, a daily newspaper in Elkton, Md.

