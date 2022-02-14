Levi brand boss exits after dispute over pandemic school closure comments

A top Levi Strauss & Co. executive said she left the denim maker after more than two decades because her outspoken opposition to COVID-19 policies in schools created a fraught work environment for her.

Jennifer Sey, who was the company’s global brand president, said she passed up a $1 million severance package that would have come with a nondisclosure agreement so she could publicly discuss the circumstances of her departure. She shared her story in a 1,700-word post in the Substack newsletter of writer and editor Bari Weiss.

In the post, Sey described her two-decade rise through the company as marketing director and chief marketing officer, culminating in her naming as brand president in 2020. At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, she frequently wrote op-eds and appeared on news shows and at rallies to advocate for schools to reopen without mask rules.

“I felt—and still do—that the draconian policies would cause the most harm to those least at risk, and the burden would fall heaviest on disadvantaged kids in public schools, who need the safety and routine of school the most,” she wrote.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for award-winning news and insight.