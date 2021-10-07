Marketing News & Strategy

Louis Vuitton inks ‘Squid Game’ actress for brand deal

South Korean actress HoYeon Jung is the luxury brand’s newest global ambassador
By Moyo Adeolu. Published on October 07, 2021.
Watch the NBA’s legend-filled 75th anniversary ad
Credit: Netflix

Louis Vuitton is jumping into the “Squid Game.” The luxury retailer has announced a new marketing deal with one of the stars of the hot Netflix series—South Korean breakout star HoYeon Jung will serve as its new “global house ambassador” for fashion, watches and jewelry. 

The brand released the news on social media.

“I immediately fell in love with HoYeon’s great talent and fantastic personality, and I am looking forward to starting this new chapter of the journey we started at Louis Vuitton a few years ago,” Nicolas Ghesquière, creative director at Louis Vuitton, said in a statement.

How iFit is taking on Peloton (despite 'adverse market conditions')
Bradley Johnson
Netflix's 'Squid Game' billboard wants to keep you alive
Ann-Christine Diaz

“Squid Game” debuted on Netflix on Sept. 17 and has since taken the world by storm. The gruesome thriller dramatizes the lengths low-income citizens take in hopes of winning 46.5 billion Korean won. The trending show is the subscription streaming service's first Korean drama in history to reach the top spot in Netflix’s popularity rankings and currently resides at No. 10. 

Jung, 27, portrays a character who goes by “Sae-byeok,” better known as “player 67,” who is trying to make ends meet for herself and younger brother. Although Jung becomes a finalist on the game show, she eventually is eliminated. Since the show's debut, Jung's instagram account—which shows a wide array of her modeling work— has seen an influx in followers. As of today, the model has over 16 million followers.

While Squid Game is the first acting gig for the South Korean model, her collaboration with Louis Vuittion is not a first. According to Models.com, Jung walked on the global fashion brand’s spring ready-to-wear collection runway in 2017.

In 2013, Jung was runner-up on season four of the competitive reality show, “Korea’s Next Top Model,” a spin-off of America's hit series, “America’s Next Top Model.” Jung has since photographed and walked for well-known fashion brands such as Marc Jacobs, Chanel, Fendi, Adidas, and more. Jung has also graced the cover of Harper's Bazaar Korea ,Vogue Korea and Vogue Japan. 

Jung’s stardom follows other Korean artists who have ridden pop culture fame to strike brand deals in recent years. That includes K-pop boy brand group BTS, whose deals include inclusion in McDonald’s celebrity-backed meals marketing campaign, “Famous Orders.” Such partnerships come as big brands try to be more inclusive in their marketing.

Louis Vuitton’s deal was announced the same week that Ghesquière presented the brand’s Spring-Summer 2022 Fashion Collection in Paris at the Louvre Museum.

Moyo Adeolu

Moyo Adeolu is a general assignment reporter for Ad Age. She enjoys covering stories that range from the influence of pop culture, music, and tech as well as fashion-retail marketing. She has years of experience as a broadcast media professional and enjoys traveling and living an active lifestyle.

