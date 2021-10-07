Louis Vuitton inks ‘Squid Game’ actress for brand deal

While Squid Game is the first acting gig for the South Korean model, her collaboration with Louis Vuittion is not a first. According to Models.com, Jung walked on the global fashion brand’s spring ready-to-wear collection runway in 2017.

In 2013, Jung was runner-up on season four of the competitive reality show, “Korea’s Next Top Model,” a spin-off of America's hit series, “America’s Next Top Model.” Jung has since photographed and walked for well-known fashion brands such as Marc Jacobs, Chanel, Fendi, Adidas, and more. Jung has also graced the cover of Harper's Bazaar Korea ,Vogue Korea and Vogue Japan.

Jung’s stardom follows other Korean artists who have ridden pop culture fame to strike brand deals in recent years. That includes K-pop boy brand group BTS, whose deals include inclusion in McDonald’s celebrity-backed meals marketing campaign, “Famous Orders.” Such partnerships come as big brands try to be more inclusive in their marketing.

Louis Vuitton’s deal was announced the same week that Ghesquière presented the brand’s Spring-Summer 2022 Fashion Collection in Paris at the Louvre Museum.