Lowe’s and Petco team up for shop-in-shop concept

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Lowe’s has found a perfect match for its first shop-in-shop. Beginning early next month, the home improvement retailer will host Petco sections in 15 Lowe’s locations as part of a pilot program designed to spur sales and expand the customer base of both brands.

Marisa Thalberg, executive VP and chief brand and marketing officer at Lowe’s, said the chain had been selling more and more pet accessories in recent years, including items like a PetProtect Carpet from Stainmaster.

“You take these two trends—the boom in the pet lifestyle market and the boom in housing and DIY market, and they do have this incredible intersection,” she said, noting that she, like many consumers, added a dog to her family during COVID-19. “When a store within a store concept works well is when you take two meaningful resonating brands that aren’t overlapping, but have this incredible ability to complement each other.”

