See how Lululemon is marketing its first running shoe

Last year, the athletic footwear market grew about 20% in the U.S. compared to 2020, according to market research firm NPD Group, which also found that big brands such as Adidas, Skechers and Reebok all saw double-digit growth in the category while smaller brands Hoka and On grew by triple digits.

Retail experts expect the Lululemon women’s shoes to do well despite the competitive landscape. Matt Powell, VP and senior industry analyst of sports at NPD, expected Blissfeel to be snapped up immediately by Lululemon’s “cult-like customer.” He also noted that by creating specifically for women’s feet, unlike most brands that start with a man’s shoe and recalibrate it for a woman, the brand is filling a hole in the market with the new collection. Olympian Allyson Felix last year introduced her own footwear line for women but the brand, called Saysh, lacks the awareness of the Canadian retail giant.

“We are going to find women very attracted to these products because they’re going to fit,” he said of Lululemon's shoes. He also noted that the colors of the new footwear match Lululemon apparel styles, which could create more sales opportunities for the brand as customers try to match leggings to sneakers, for example.