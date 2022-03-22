See how Lululemon is marketing its first running shoe

As it enters the crowded footwear market, Lululemon is heavily leaning on marketing to spread the word about its new women’s running sneaker collection, called Blissfeel. The Canadian sportswear brand began selling four styles in select markets on Tuesday after announcing the shoe line earlier this month.
Lululemon released a short video, “Meet the blissfeel running shoe,” with Droga5, which was named the brand’s creative agency of record two years ago. The 75-second film serves as a “love letter” to women’s feet and calls out the details and differences needed when designing for a female foot instead of a male one.