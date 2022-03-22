Marketing News & Strategy

See how Lululemon is marketing its first running shoe

The brand worked with Droga5 on a video and launched a Snapchat Lens
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on March 22, 2022.
Former Sam's Club top marketer Tony Rogers hired by Keller Williams
Credit: Lululemon

As it enters the crowded footwear market, Lululemon is heavily leaning on marketing to spread the word about its new women’s running sneaker collection, called Blissfeel. The Canadian sportswear brand began selling four styles in select markets on Tuesday after announcing the shoe line earlier this month.

Lululemon released a short video, “Meet the blissfeel running shoe,” with Droga5, which was named the brand’s creative agency of record two years ago. The 75-second film serves as a “love letter” to women’s feet and calls out the details and differences needed when designing for a female foot instead of a male one.

“A woman’s no-it’s-not-a-smaller-version-of-a-man’s foot,” a female voiceover says in an ode to the subject over clips of women running, walking, jumping and sitting. “Every woman’s foot deserves a shoe made for women first,” concludes the voiceover, which was done by Nef Jones, a singer found through a “real people” casting call.

The film was directed by Sophia Nahli Allison; Droga5 also worked with Melina Matsoukas’ production company De La Revolución. The long-form will run online, while a 30-second version will air on TV in New York City, Houston and Chicago, as well as on social channels. Droga5 plans to roll out a series of shorter social films focused on individual brand ambassadors, including athletes such as Colleen Quigley, Kadeena Cox and Zhang Changning who were featured in the spot.

Credit: Lululemon Athletica

Some shoppers took to Twitter to share their excitement.

Last year, the athletic footwear market grew about 20% in the U.S. compared to 2020, according to market research firm NPD Group, which also found that big brands such as Adidas, Skechers and Reebok all saw double-digit growth in the category while smaller brands Hoka and On grew by triple digits.

Retail experts expect the Lululemon women’s shoes to do well despite the competitive landscape. Matt Powell, VP and senior industry analyst of sports at NPD, expected Blissfeel to be snapped up immediately by Lululemon’s “cult-like customer.” He also noted that by creating specifically for women’s feet, unlike most brands that start with a man’s shoe and recalibrate it for a woman, the brand is filling a hole in the market with the new collection. Olympian Allyson Felix last year introduced her own footwear line for women but the brand, called Saysh, lacks the awareness of the Canadian retail giant.

“We are going to find women very attracted to these products because they’re going to fit,” he said of Lululemon's shoes. He also noted that the colors of the new footwear match Lululemon apparel styles, which could create more sales opportunities for the brand as customers try to match leggings to sneakers, for example.

Earlier this month, Lululemon ran social activations and out-of-home ads for Blissfeel. The brand also launched a Snapchat Lens to allow customers to try on the shoes in augmented reality. Ahead of the product drop, the brand was running a countdown clock on its website to when customers could make a purchase.

In December, Lululemon reported a quarterly revenue increase of 30% to $1.5 billion and net income of $187.8 million. The company, which plans to introduce a men’s footwear line next year, will report fourth-quarter earnings next week.

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

