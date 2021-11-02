Marketing News & Strategy

Macy's holiday ad debuts reindeer character that will be in Thanksgiving Day parade

BBDO worked with Macy's on the new holiday campaign.
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on November 02, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Hertz says it's receiving Tesla cars despite Elon Musk denial
20211101_tiptoeMacys_3x2
Credit: Macy's

Macy’s has a history of creating holiday characters, such as Sunny the Snowpal and an animated version of Virginia O’Hanlon, the real-life child who asked about the veracity of Santa Claus in the late 1890s. The department store chain is back at it this year with its new holiday campaign, which will begin running Wednesday and include a new character.

A 90-second spot tells the story of Tiptoe, a blue reindeer whose fears of flying dissipate following a push to believe from friends. The story taps into Macy’s 13-year-old Believe campaign, a reoccurring theme in its holiday advertising.

Tiptoe will be featured in the department store’s flagship windows and also appear as an animated balloon in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which will return as an in-person event this year after a TV-centric show during the pandemic last year. Macy’s is also creating a plushie doll version of Tiptoe that it will donate to local charities and Make-A-Wish. A Macy’s spokeswoman did not say if the store will sell Tiptoe dolls to customers; a release noted that Macy’s is only creating 1,000 for charity gifting.

The retailer worked with BBDO on the new campaign. The 90-second spot will air in cinemas and online channels such as YouTube and Macys.com and a 60-second version will debut during the parade. A shorter 30-second spot will air on TV and video throughout the season. Macy’s plans to include digital features on Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram as well.

More holiday retail news from Ad Age
Watch: Kohl’s 2021 holiday commercial—a heartwarming, multigenerational ad
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Etsy's holiday ads showcase unique items as other retailers struggle with supply issues
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Katy Perry stars in Gap’s holiday campaign
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Here’s what Target has planned this holiday season
Adrianne Pasquarelli

Tiptoe isn’t the only toy news from Macy’s. The retailer recently inked a deal to revive Toys R Us as a shop-in-shop in its stores beginning early next year. Executives recently discussed how the partnership will help Macy’s reach younger customers and millennial parents.

Macy’s recently reported a 61% uptick in same-store sales; net sales increased 56% to $5.6 billion.

Register for Ad Age Next: CMO at AdAge.com/NextCMO.

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Hertz says it's receiving Tesla cars despite Elon Musk denial

Hertz says it's receiving Tesla cars despite Elon Musk denial
Nike files for virtual goods trademarks for items under the Nike and Jordan brands

Nike files for virtual goods trademarks for items under the Nike and Jordan brands
What the Roblox outage means for brands

What the Roblox outage means for brands
Progressive's Dr. Rick pens book to save ‘sufferers of Parentamorphosis'

Progressive's Dr. Rick pens book to save ‘sufferers of Parentamorphosis'
Coca-Cola buys the rest of BodyArmor for $5.6 billion, making it a more direct rival to PepsiCo's Gatorade

Coca-Cola buys the rest of BodyArmor for $5.6 billion, making it a more direct rival to PepsiCo's Gatorade
Pure Leaf celebrates the 'power of no' with a mental health-focused campaign

Pure Leaf celebrates the 'power of no' with a mental health-focused campaign
Walmart and Sam's Club launch Elton John eyewear

Walmart and Sam's Club launch Elton John eyewear
McDonald’s issues 'McNFT' to commemorate McRib’s return

McDonald’s issues 'McNFT' to commemorate McRib’s return