Marketing News & Strategy

Mailchimp’s newest campaign puts comical spin on entrepreneurship

The marketing platform debuts ‘More than a Small Business’ amid Intuit acquisition
By Moyo Adeolu. Published on September 16, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
How research drove the bold rebranding of an iconic company
Credit: Mailchimp

Mailchimp’s newest appeal to small business owners involves a quirky campaign that portrays entrepreneurs as serving a higher purpose. The in-house effort, called “More than a Small Business,” includes ads featuring five fictional businesses representing archetypal versions of the millions of customers who use Mailchimp. 

For instance, one spot shows a heavy-metal-loving yoga studio owner who is “spreading peace and enlightenment.”

Another ad features a family-owned, handmade dumpling company on the rise. The dumpling business can be seen expanding on several street corners followed with long lines of customers. 

“These spots were crafted to help show that business owners and marketers are so much more than their small business label, they’re carrying on family tradition, spreading peace and enlightenment, inspiring new trends, disrupting markets and so much more,” says Jeremy Jones, director of creative campaigns at Mailchimp. “It’s meant to connect on a human level while also showing how Mailchimp can help their businesses scale like no other, we’re looking to boost their business as well as their confidence.”

The campaign was shot in Mexico City and directed by Eric Wareheim of Pretty Bird. 

“Eric is just the right balance of expert and absurdist and knows exactly what it means to be a small business. It’s real for him – besides being an amazing actor and director, he’s also a small business owner and coincidentally a Mailchimp customer with his Wine Company Las Jaras Wine,” Jones says.

Founded in 2001, the marketing automation platform and email marketing service will soon be under new ownership: Intuit, known for TurboTax and QuickBooks, on Monday announced plans to acquire MailChimp in a $12 billion deal. Intuit plugged the merger as allowing businesses to “have the power to combine their customer data from Mailchimp and QuickBooks’ purchase data to get the actionable insights they need to grow and run their businesses with confidence.”

Mailchimp’s campaign will run across digital and print. It also includes two 30-second radio ads that plug the platform as providing creative tools, marketing automation, and recommendations that work together to improve results and help business owners sell more products. 

In this article:

Moyo Adeolu

Moyo Adeolu is a general assignment reporter for Ad Age. She enjoys covering stories that range from the influence of pop culture, music, and tech as well as fashion-retail marketing. She has years of experience as a broadcast media professional and enjoys traveling and living an active lifestyle.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Ikea is streaming a 24-hour global 'festival'

Ikea is streaming a 24-hour global 'festival'

Zero-carb ‘Bud Light Next’ to debut next year

Zero-carb ‘Bud Light Next’ to debut next year
Here’s which ‘buy now, pay later’ brands are winning on social

Here’s which ‘buy now, pay later’ brands are winning on social

How fashion retailer Express is using marketing to plug mentorship

How fashion retailer Express is using marketing to plug mentorship
DoorDash sues to block New York City restaurants from getting customer data

DoorDash sues to block New York City restaurants from getting customer data
J Balvin is just like us in new ads from Miller Lite

J Balvin is just like us in new ads from Miller Lite
Cadillac Lyriq begins brand's latest overhaul with help from Regina King

Cadillac Lyriq begins brand's latest overhaul with help from Regina King
This lawyer seeks 'chicken sandwich justice' for disappointed eaters

This lawyer seeks 'chicken sandwich justice' for disappointed eaters