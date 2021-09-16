Mailchimp’s newest campaign puts comical spin on entrepreneurship

“These spots were crafted to help show that business owners and marketers are so much more than their small business label, they’re carrying on family tradition, spreading peace and enlightenment, inspiring new trends, disrupting markets and so much more,” says Jeremy Jones, director of creative campaigns at Mailchimp. “It’s meant to connect on a human level while also showing how Mailchimp can help their businesses scale like no other, we’re looking to boost their business as well as their confidence.”

The campaign was shot in Mexico City and directed by Eric Wareheim of Pretty Bird.

“Eric is just the right balance of expert and absurdist and knows exactly what it means to be a small business. It’s real for him – besides being an amazing actor and director, he’s also a small business owner and coincidentally a Mailchimp customer with his Wine Company Las Jaras Wine,” Jones says.

Founded in 2001, the marketing automation platform and email marketing service will soon be under new ownership: Intuit, known for TurboTax and QuickBooks, on Monday announced plans to acquire MailChimp in a $12 billion deal. Intuit plugged the merger as allowing businesses to “have the power to combine their customer data from Mailchimp and QuickBooks’ purchase data to get the actionable insights they need to grow and run their businesses with confidence.”

Mailchimp’s campaign will run across digital and print. It also includes two 30-second radio ads that plug the platform as providing creative tools, marketing automation, and recommendations that work together to improve results and help business owners sell more products.