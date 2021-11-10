McDonald’s gets Mariah Carey to promote holiday meal giveaway

Marketing News & Strategy

Pop diva to promote free menu items
By Jon Springer. Published on November 10, 2021.
20211111_Mariah_square_3x2.jpg

 

 
Credit: McDonald's

Pop siren Mariah Carey is loaning her voice to McDonald’s roster of celebrity endorsers.

The Mariah Menu, available at U.S. McDonald’s restaurants beginning Dec. 13, takes the “Famous Orders” platform up an octave by offering customers a different free item every day for 12 days when they make a minimum $1 purchase through the McDonald’s app.

"I got my holiday wish this year—my very own menu from one of my holiday faves," Carey, dressed in a form-fitting sparkling red gown, says in a video as the tune of her hit "All I Want For Christmas Is You" plays in the background.

The Golden Arches has seen sales and brand image strengthen behind a series of “Famous Orders” featuring meals selected by pop-culture icons like Saweetie, BTS and Travis Scott. Officials are positioning the Mariah Meal offer as a means to celebrate the holiday season while playing on the singer’s popular holiday song catalog. The items will be served in “fun and festive” packaging reflecting the chic style that her fans—otherwise known as the “Lambily”—will love, the chain announced.

“Some of my favorite memories with my kids are our family trips to McDonald’s, and of course, each of us has our go-to order,” Carey said in a statement. “Mine is the Cheeseburger, and I get it with extra pickles. Bringing together some of our favorite food from McDonald’s with my all-time favorite season is a holiday wish come true.” 

“Mariah goes with the holidays like ketchup and fries, so we couldn’t think of a better partner to help us celebrate the upcoming season,” said Jennifer Healan, VP of U.S. Marketing, brand content and engagement at McDonald’s USA. “Just like McDonald’s brings people around the table with their favorite orders, Mariah’s music connects us all during this time of the year. We’re so excited to team up to bring even more holiday cheer to our fans.”

Last December, McDonald's featured orders of seasonal characters including Buddy the Elf, Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph, Scrooge and John McClane from "Die Hard" in a somewhat similar campaign. The 2020 dose of Daily Deals ran Dec. 14 to 24, offering a different item from in the spot for free with a $1 purchase through its app. The final deal on the 24th was cookies for Santa.

The creative agency on the campaign is Wieden+Kennedy New York. Other agencies working on the holiday program include OMD, Publicis Groupe, TMS, The Narrative Group, Boxer, Alma, Boden Agency, Burrell, IW, Admerasia, Navigation Blvd and Team Pixel.

McDonald’s has 14,000 U.S. restaurants.

Jon Springer

Jon Springer is a Senior Reporter for Ad Age, covering food and CPG marketing. He formerly covered the food retail industry for Winsight and Supermarket News, and is a former sports and features writer for The Cecil Whig, a daily newspaper in Elkton, Md.

