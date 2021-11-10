McDonald’s gets Mariah Carey to promote holiday meal giveaway

“Some of my favorite memories with my kids are our family trips to McDonald’s, and of course, each of us has our go-to order,” Carey said in a statement. “Mine is the Cheeseburger, and I get it with extra pickles. Bringing together some of our favorite food from McDonald’s with my all-time favorite season is a holiday wish come true.”

“Mariah goes with the holidays like ketchup and fries, so we couldn’t think of a better partner to help us celebrate the upcoming season,” said Jennifer Healan, VP of U.S. Marketing, brand content and engagement at McDonald’s USA. “Just like McDonald’s brings people around the table with their favorite orders, Mariah’s music connects us all during this time of the year. We’re so excited to team up to bring even more holiday cheer to our fans.”



Last December, McDonald's featured orders of seasonal characters including Buddy the Elf, Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph, Scrooge and John McClane from "Die Hard" in a somewhat similar campaign. The 2020 dose of Daily Deals ran Dec. 14 to 24, offering a different item from in the spot for free with a $1 purchase through its app. The final deal on the 24th was cookies for Santa.