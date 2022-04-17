Brands mark 4/20 and Earth Day: The Week Ahead

April 18
Here’s a double dose of depression: It’s Tax Day. And Monday. But some brands are trying to cheer consumers up with deals, including Plant Fitness, which is urging people to “de-stress and relax this tax season with a free workout and HydroMassage at any of its more than 2,200 locations nationwide.
The sixth and final season of AMC’s critically acclaimed crime drama “Better Call Saul” kicks off at 9 p.m. ET with two episodes.
April 19
Hasbro reports first-quarter earnings. Though the toymaker was plagued with supply chain issues in the fall during the holiday season, it still reported a 17% increase in net revenue to $6.4 billion last year. (Rival Mattel reports earnings April 27.)
Netflix will release its first-quarter report today, with an investor talk at 6 p.m. ET. The streaming giant will deliver insights into how its platform performed during the period in which it released shows like “Inventing Anna” and the Ryan Reynolds movie “The Adam Project.”