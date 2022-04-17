Marketing News & Strategy

Brands mark 4/20 and Earth Day: The Week Ahead

Marketing and media events to watch this week
By Ad Age Staff. Published on April 17, 2022.
Twitter adopts ‘poison pill’ to ward off Elon Musk takeover
Credit: iStock

April 18

Here’s a double dose of depression: It’s Tax Day. And Monday. But some brands are trying to cheer consumers up with deals, including Plant Fitness, which is urging people to “de-stress and relax this tax season with a free workout and HydroMassage at any of its more than 2,200 locations nationwide.

The sixth and final season of AMC’s critically acclaimed crime drama “Better Call Saul” kicks off at 9 p.m. ET with two episodes.

April 19

Hasbro reports first-quarter earnings. Though the toymaker was plagued with supply chain issues in the fall during the holiday season, it still reported a 17% increase in net revenue to $6.4 billion last year. (Rival Mattel reports earnings April 27.)

Netflix will release its first-quarter report today, with an investor talk at 6 p.m. ET. The streaming giant will deliver insights into how its platform performed during the period in which it released shows like “Inventing Anna” and the Ryan Reynolds movie “The Adam Project.”

Marketing winners and losers of the week
E.J. Schultz
Coachella and summer music festivals—how brands are using real-life and virtual marketing
Jade Yan

April 20

It’s 4/20, the unofficial cannabis holiday. There will be tons of marketing around the event, from weed brands and non-weed brands, including Wingstop, which is offering Blazed & Glazed wings. Stay tuned to Ad Age this week for more 4/20 coverage.

April 21

Winsight hosts a webinar on how restaurants can tap into customer data to inform marketing decisions. The session will include case studies and speakers from marketing platform Adentro.

Snapchat parent Snap reports first-quarter results today with a conference call at 5 p.m. ET. The company will update the public on its ad platform, content partnerships, creator program and augmented reality. The earnings report also will help shine a light on how mobile advertising is faring on apps amid all of the changes to data and privacy on iPhones and Android.

April 22

Just as you’re recovering from 4/20, here comes another holiday brands love to celebrate (exploit?): Earth Day. Keep an eye out for the environmental marketing blitz, and try to figure out which brands really have their heart in it.

Nicolas Cage stars as Nick Cage—a fictionalized version of himself—in action comedy “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” hitting U.S. theaters today.

April 23-24 

“Barry,” the popular HBO dark comedy/drama series starring Bill Hader, returns Sunday following a two-year, pandemic-induced hiatus. 

“Plane Swap,” a death-defying Red Bull–sponsored stunt involving two pilots switching planes midflight, streams live on Hulu as part of a three-hour special beginning at 7 p.m. ET Sunday.

