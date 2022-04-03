Marketing News & Strategy

Ad Age hosts retail event and brands celebrate National Beer Day: The Week Ahead

Marketing and media events to watch this week
By Ad Age Staff. Published on April 03, 2022.
Busch urges drinkers to pee in beer cans as environmental act
Credit: iStock

April 4

The men’s Final Four concludes in New Orleans with the championship game, carried by TBS. ESPN carried the women’s championship on April 3. 

April 5

Ad Age hosts its annual retail conference focused on e-commerce and shopping trends. This year’s live-streamed event includes speakers from Neiman Marcus, Abercrombie & Fitch and Home Depot addressing topics including next-generation marketing trends, supply chain challenges and building a brand for modern customers.

Get your ticket for the April 5 Ad Age Next: Retail event at AdAge.com/NextRetail.

The Interactive Advertisertising Bureau (IAB) hosts its first-ever PlayFronts, an invitation-only event in New York focusing on ad opportunities in the gaming industry. Speakers include Brian Colbert, head of Americas gaming for Meta; Luis Garate, head of global sponsorship sales for Twitch; and Kelly Drake, senior director of U.S. sales for Activision Blizzard.

5 NIL deals marketers should know about
Erika Wheless
Marketing winners and losers of the week
E.J. Schultz

April 6

Activate Virtual hosts a free conference on how to use marketing to connect with customers. Executives from brands such as Tattly Temporary Tattoos and MeUndies will speak.

Bitcoin 2022 is back in Miami, starting today and running through Saturday. The crypto-community will take part in a week of activities in Miami Beach, including at “mega-meetups,” mixers and afterparties. The Bitcoin conference is attracting some high-profile attendees like quarterback Aaron Rodgers, investor Peter Thiel and pop psychologist Jordan Peterson.

April 7

It’s National Beer Day, which is held every year on this date to mark passage of the Cullen-Harrison Act, which Congress approved in 1933 allowing for so-called 3.2 percent beer sales during Prohibition (essentially ending Prohibition early for beer).

The Information hosts its Live Video Summit, a webinar focused on the Intersection of creators, commerce and social media.

April 8

Paramount’s “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” hits theaters.

April 9-10

The 35th Annual Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards telecast airs Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on Nick. Miranda Cosgrove and Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski are set to host.

 

