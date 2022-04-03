Ad Age hosts retail event and brands celebrate National Beer Day: The Week Ahead

April 6

Activate Virtual hosts a free conference on how to use marketing to connect with customers. Executives from brands such as Tattly Temporary Tattoos and MeUndies will speak.

Bitcoin 2022 is back in Miami, starting today and running through Saturday. The crypto-community will take part in a week of activities in Miami Beach, including at “mega-meetups,” mixers and afterparties. The Bitcoin conference is attracting some high-profile attendees like quarterback Aaron Rodgers, investor Peter Thiel and pop psychologist Jordan Peterson.

April 7

It’s National Beer Day, which is held every year on this date to mark passage of the Cullen-Harrison Act, which Congress approved in 1933 allowing for so-called 3.2 percent beer sales during Prohibition (essentially ending Prohibition early for beer).

The Information hosts its Live Video Summit, a webinar focused on the Intersection of creators, commerce and social media.

April 8

Paramount’s “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” hits theaters.

April 9-10

The 35th Annual Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards telecast airs Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on Nick. Miranda Cosgrove and Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski are set to host.