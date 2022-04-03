Ad Age hosts retail event and brands celebrate National Beer Day: The Week Ahead

April 4
The men’s Final Four concludes in New Orleans with the championship game, carried by TBS. ESPN carried the women’s championship on April 3.
April 5
Ad Age hosts its annual retail conference focused on e-commerce and shopping trends. This year’s live-streamed event includes speakers from Neiman Marcus, Abercrombie & Fitch and Home Depot addressing topics including next-generation marketing trends, supply chain challenges and building a brand for modern customers.
Get your ticket for the April 5 Ad Age Next: Retail event at AdAge.com/NextRetail.
The Interactive Advertisertising Bureau (IAB) hosts its first-ever PlayFronts, an invitation-only event in New York focusing on ad opportunities in the gaming industry. Speakers include Brian Colbert, head of Americas gaming for Meta; Luis Garate, head of global sponsorship sales for Twitch; and Kelly Drake, senior director of U.S. sales for Activision Blizzard.