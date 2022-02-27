Marketing News & Strategy

ANA hosts media conference and Nielsen reports earnings amid downgrades: The Week Ahead

By Ad Age Staff. Published on February 27, 2022.
Marc Pritchard at 2021's Association of National Advertisers Media Conference

Feb. 28

Nielsen reports fourth quarter 2021 earnings, likely to be more interesting than usual given three recent analyst downgrades amid continued lack of Media Rating Council accreditation for its major products and growing industry interest in competitive services. Among other things, the Association of National Advertisers is preparing an RFP likely to draw global rival Kantar into the U.S. to provide panel support for Nielsen’s big-data competitors.

March 1

Ad Age Next: Health and Wellness virtual event is today featuring executives in the health and wellness sector on how their brands have changed in recent months and where they’re placing their bets and what lies ahead. Find the full agenda here.

Domino’s Pizza reports financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts are anticipating the chain will post 3.1% same-store sales gains, but those figures may be challenged by how the company weathered operating-hours challenges related to omicron. Investors are hoping to hear more about menu innovation as a catalyst for the new fiscal year.

J.M. Smucker Co. reports its third-quarter earnings. Speaking at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) conference last week, company officials said sales results were ahead of expectations, behind pricing actions to offset commodity cost increases and momentum in hot categories like pet snacks, its Uncrustables sandwiches, and the Dunkin’ and Café Bustelo coffee brands. 

Wendy’s is expected to deliver an update on its nascent breakfast offering and its growing loyalty program when it shares financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter. The chain was expected to plow some $25 million in advertising around the breakfast offering during the fiscal year, as officials envision a low-cost and profitable growth engine for the burger chain. 

Today is National Pancake Day—and IHOP is celebrating by giving away free short stacks at participating locations.

President Biden is set to deliver his first State of the Union address at 9 p.m. ET; multiple TV networks and digital platforms will broadcast and stream the speech live.

March 2

The three-day (hybrid) Association of National Advertisers Media Conference opens in Orlando, with speakers that include Procter & Gamble Co. Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard, Verizon Chief Media Officer Tony Wells, and Visa senior VP-head of North America Marketing Mary Ann Reilly. It opens with a half-day dedicated to equity and supplier diversity in media investments.

Dine Brands, parent of the Applebee’s and IHOP restaurant chains, reports fiscal fourth quarter earnings. Applebee’s is banking on momentum from a newly launched campaign highlighting its repeat visitors that capitalizes on an endorsement in song from country music star Walker Hayes. It helped drive 12.5% comps in the third quarter. IHOP hopes to improve on flat sales during its third quarter with officials looking toward technology to better connect with in-store and virtual diners. (ICYMI: “Applebee’s ‘disappointed’ with CNN after awkward ad placement during Ukraine coverage,” from Ad Age.)

March 3

Best Buy reports quarterly earnings.

March 4

Warner Bros.’ “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson, hits theaters today.

March 5-6

The 37th Film Independent Spirit Awards telecast airs on IFC and streams on AMC+ starting at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, with Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman are set to host. IFC, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, non-alcoholic spirits brand Seedlip and Fiji Water are among the sponsors.

 

