Twitter reports earnings and Super Bowl ad hype continues: The Week Ahead

Feb. 8

The nine-part “Jeopardy! National College Championship” event kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, then continues Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week (and then Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday next week, followed by the final show on Tuesday, Feb. 22).

“Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: All-Time Classics” airs at 8 p.m. on CBS and streams on Paramount+. Hosted by Boomer Esiason and Daniela Ruah, the interactive special will invite viewers to vote on their favorite Big Game ads from over the years.

Feb. 9

Yum Brands, parent of the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and Habit Burger Grill chains, reports fourth-quarter results. Analysts anticipate earnings of $1.08 per share and a 7.5% increase in revenue to $1.87 billion. Analysts are expected to drill down on pricing strategies in 2022 as the industry deals with rising labor and supply costs.

Feb. 10

Analysts are expecting declines in fourth-quarter earnings and sales at Kellogg Co., which reports its results today. The cereal giant is licking its wounds from an 11-week strike by workers at its ready-to-eat cereal factories that was settled in late December.

Twitter releases earnings today, giving advertisers a glimpse into how its ad platforms are adjusting to Apple’s data rule changes, which have had a mixed impact on internet ad companies. Meta’s Facebook revealed it faced “headwinds” from Apple, while Snap and Pinterest had rosier reports last week. Twitter’s earnings call is at 8 a.m. ET.

The 11th annual “NFL Honors” special—celebrating the league’s best players, performances and plays from the 2021 season—airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and the NFL Network, and streams on ESPN+. Keegan-Michael Key is set to host. Invisalign is the presenting sponsor.

Feb. 11

“Blacklight,” starring Liam Neeson, hits theaters.

Feb. 12-13

Super Bowl Sunday is finally here. For up-to-the-minute coverage on the marketing around the game, go here.