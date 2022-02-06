Marketing News & Strategy

Twitter reports earnings and Super Bowl ad hype continues: The Week Ahead

Marketing and media events to watch
By Ad Age Staff. Published on February 06, 2022.
Feb. 7

The Gerety Awards, the annual creative awards decided by a panel of all-female jurors, is now open for entries until March 11. This year the locations holding executive jury sessions are London, New York, São Paulo, Mexico City, Copenhagen, Moscow, Brussels, Vienna, Manila and Tokyo. As well as defining the overall shortlist, these juries will choose the agency and production company of the year from their country.

NBCU’s coverage of the Winter Olympics continues across its broadcast, cable and streaming platforms. Figure out what, when and where to watch at nbcolympics.com/schedule.

See all the Super Bowl commercials released so far
Jeanine Poggi
Marketing winners and losers of the week
E.J. Schultz

Feb. 8

The nine-part “Jeopardy! National College Championship” event kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, then continues Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week (and then Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday next week, followed by the final show on Tuesday, Feb. 22).

“Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: All-Time Classics” airs at 8 p.m. on CBS and streams on Paramount+. Hosted by Boomer Esiason and Daniela Ruah, the interactive special will invite viewers to vote on their favorite Big Game ads from over the years.

Feb. 9

Yum Brands, parent of the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and Habit Burger Grill chains, reports fourth-quarter results. Analysts anticipate earnings of $1.08 per share and a 7.5% increase in revenue to $1.87 billion. Analysts are expected to drill down on pricing strategies in 2022 as the industry deals with rising labor and supply costs.

Feb. 10

Analysts are expecting declines in fourth-quarter earnings and sales at Kellogg Co., which reports its results today. The cereal giant is licking its wounds from an 11-week strike by workers at its ready-to-eat cereal factories that was settled in late December.

Twitter releases earnings today, giving advertisers a glimpse into how its ad platforms are adjusting to Apple’s data rule changes, which have had a mixed impact on internet ad companies. Meta’s Facebook revealed it faced “headwinds” from Apple, while Snap and Pinterest had rosier reports last week. Twitter’s earnings call is at 8 a.m. ET.

The 11th annual “NFL Honors” special—celebrating the league’s best players, performances and plays from the 2021 season—airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and the NFL Network, and streams on ESPN+. Keegan-Michael Key is set to host. Invisalign is the presenting sponsor.

Feb. 11

“Blacklight,” starring Liam Neeson, hits theaters. 

Feb. 12-13

Super Bowl Sunday is finally here. For up-to-the-minute coverage on the marketing around the game, go here.

 

