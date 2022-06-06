Marketing News & Strategy

Apple hosts developer conference, ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ in theaters: The Week Ahead

Marketing and media events to watch in the days ahead
By Ad Age Staff. Published on June 06, 2022.
Elon Musk threatens to end Twitter deal over 'breach' of agreement
Credit: Apple

June 6

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference, one of the iPhone-maker’s biggest events of the year, starts today. The company will have plenty of gadgetry to show the community, but advertisers will be watching for details about the upcoming iOS 16 software update. In recent years, Apple’s changes have affected how marketers reach consumers on iPhones and Macs, with limits on data and a focus on privacy. Apple could also make a splash in search, according to the rumor mill, and there is talk of AR glasses making an appearance.

June 7

Forrester hosts a three-day event focused on customer experience. The hybrid event will take place in Nashville, Tennessee and online.

June 8

The Bloomberg Technology Conference runs today with guests including Amazon’s new CEO Andy Jassy. The one-day event will bring technology leaders into the room to discuss the digital transformation, data, the metaverse and other Web3 subjects.

June 9

The Association of National Advertisers hosts a virtual seminar on how to reach your audience in a post-cookie world. The workshop will cover the industry impact of changes in personalization and privacy legislation and how those in charge of media budgets should be strategizing for the future.

June 10

Universal’s “Jurassic World Dominion” hits U.S. theaters. Jeep is among the brands doing Jurassic advertising.

June 11-12

The 75th Annual Tony Awards telecast airs Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS. Ariana DeBose is set to host.

​​Time magazine’s signature editorial franchise gets TV time in the form of “Time100: The World’s Most Influential People,” a one-hour special airing Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

 

