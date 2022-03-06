SXSW begins and brands mark International Women’s Day: The Week Ahead

March 9

The Collage Group, a consumer research organization, hosts a webinar on health and wellness across race and ethnicity. The event will provide research around how brands can capture consumer attention in the healthcare space.

Campbell Soup Co. reports financial results for its fiscal second quarter. Executives speaking in a December update for investors forecast $2.25 billion in revenue, which would be slightly down from the same period last year. Price hikes and momentum from “advantaged” brands like Goldfish and Pepperidge Farm are powering the company, which is undertaking another round of pricing increases.

March 10

Ad Age hosts In Depth: Unlocking the Metaverse, a virtual conference that will offer a primer for marketers looking to explore branding in virtual worlds. Speakers include Avery Akkineni, president of VaynerNFT; Tressie Lieberman, VP of digital marketing and off-premise at Chipotle Mexican Grill; and Caty Tedman, head of partnerships at Dapper Labs.

March 11

SXSW begins in Austin, Texas and runs through March 20. Hot topics include the metaverse (of course!) and NFTs.

March 12-13

The 27th Critics' Choice Awards telecast airs Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on TBS and The CW.

Daylight savings time begins. Don’t forget to spring forward.