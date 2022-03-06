Marketing News & Strategy

SXSW begins and brands mark International Women’s Day: The Week Ahead

Marketing and media events to watch in the next seven days
By Ad Age Staff. Published on March 06, 2022.
How brands should respond to Ukraine-Russia war
Credit: SXSW

March 7

The 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards telecast streams on Amazon Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET.

March 8

The Advertising Research Foundation kicks off its two-day Shopper 2022 virtual conference (noon to 1:30 p.m. ET each day) featuring presentations and panels by Melanie Babcock, VP of integrated media for The Home Depot; Aaron Sobol, head of U.S. investments and partnerships for Unilever; and Vita Molis, head of research and insights for global business marketing at TikTok, among others. 

Petco reports fourth-quarter earnings. The retailer, which recently transitioned into a health and wellness destination, saw sales jump during the pandemic as more Americans adopted furry companions. Petco has been trying to parlay such success into new efforts such as a shop-in-shop pilot program with Lowe’s.

It’s International Women’s Day. The day honoring women’s achievements has been observed for more than a century, and brands showcasing their support this year include LinkedIn, HCL and John Deere.

More from Ad Age
Marketing winners and losers of the week
E.J. Schultz
How brands should respond to Ukraine-Russia war
Adrianne Pasquarelli

March 9

The Collage Group, a consumer research organization, hosts a webinar on health and wellness across race and ethnicity. The event will provide research around how brands can capture consumer attention in the healthcare space.

Campbell Soup Co. reports financial results for its fiscal second quarter. Executives speaking in a December update for investors forecast $2.25 billion in revenue, which would be slightly down from the same period last year. Price hikes and momentum from “advantaged” brands like Goldfish and Pepperidge Farm are powering the company, which is undertaking another round of pricing increases.

March 10

Ad Age hosts In Depth: Unlocking the Metaverse, a virtual conference that will offer a primer for marketers looking to explore branding in virtual worlds. Speakers include Avery Akkineni, president of VaynerNFT; Tressie Lieberman, VP of digital marketing and off-premise at Chipotle Mexican Grill; and Caty Tedman, head of partnerships at Dapper Labs.

March 11

SXSW begins in Austin, Texas and runs through March 20. Hot topics include the metaverse (of course!) and NFTs. 

March 12-13

The 27th Critics' Choice Awards telecast airs Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on TBS and The CW.

Daylight savings time begins. Don’t forget to spring forward.

 

