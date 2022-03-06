SXSW begins and brands mark International Women’s Day: The Week Ahead

March 7
The 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards telecast streams on Amazon Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET.
March 8
The Advertising Research Foundation kicks off its two-day Shopper 2022 virtual conference (noon to 1:30 p.m. ET each day) featuring presentations and panels by Melanie Babcock, VP of integrated media for The Home Depot; Aaron Sobol, head of U.S. investments and partnerships for Unilever; and Vita Molis, head of research and insights for global business marketing at TikTok, among others.
Petco reports fourth-quarter earnings. The retailer, which recently transitioned into a health and wellness destination, saw sales jump during the pandemic as more Americans adopted furry companions. Petco has been trying to parlay such success into new efforts such as a shop-in-shop pilot program with Lowe’s.
It’s International Women’s Day. The day honoring women’s achievements has been observed for more than a century, and brands showcasing their support this year include LinkedIn, HCL and John Deere.