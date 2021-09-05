Budweiser plugs Labor Day cans and New York Fashion Week begins: The Week Ahead

Sept. 7

New York Fashion Week will run through Sept. 12. Like many upcoming conferences, the shows will be hybrid, with designers such as Carolina Herrera, Jason Wu and Tory Burch hosting live runway demonstrations and many offering a livestream option as well.

Sept. 8

Executives from major marketers including food rivals General Mills and Kellogg Co. share how they are faring during the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Virtual Conference. Companies presenting later in the week include Nestlé on Sept. 9 and Johnson & Johnson on Sept. 10.

The inaugural U.K. Creative Festival takes place in Margate, England from Sept. 8-10 with a program of talks, workshops, panels and wellness events, plus a career fair for young creatives. Highlights will include actor and director Simon Pegg, who has just signed with RSA Films, in conversation with Nils Leonard, founder of Uncommon. Winners of the 76th U.K. Creative Circle Awards will also be announced.

Sept. 9

Home Depot will host a webcast on its sustainability efforts. The home improvement retailer has said it is focusing on improving its environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy, and the event will provide investors and consumers with an update on goals.

Sept. 10

Kroger will report second-quarter earnings. The grocery chain recently partnered with Lyft to give consumers rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments within Kroger pharmacy locations.

Sept. 11-12

Saturday marks 20 years since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11. CNN will air a one-hour, commercial-free special at 7 p.m. ET called “Shine a Light.” Brands backing the broadcast include CDW, FirstNet, AT&T, Citi, KBW, Stifel, MetLife Foundation and the nonprofit 9/11 Day.

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards air on MTV Sunday at 8 p.m. ET, live from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Doja Cat is set to host.