Marketing News & Strategy

Budweiser plugs Labor Day cans and New York Fashion Week begins: The Week Ahead

Marketing and media events to watch in the next seven days
By Ad Age Staff. Published on September 05, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
How brands and agencies are dealing with COVID resurgence: a regularly updated list

Budweiser salutes America's hard workers on Labor Day with personalized cans

Credit: Budweiser/Upwork

Sept. 6 

It’s Labor Day. Budweiser is marking the holiday with its “Raise a Bud” campaign that asks Bud drinkers to nominate hard workers they admire to have their names featured on specially designed cans. A handful of individuals will be chosen to feature on the packaging, and one of them will also receive three months wages paid by Budweiser. The idea was conceived by London-based design and branding firm Deuce Studio via the Upwork CoLab brand-partnership program. 

 

 

More from Ad Age
Ex-Hyundai CMO says auto brands spend too much on TV ads, Google search
E.J. Schultz
New York Fashion Week will be more democratic, thanks to the pandemic
Cara Eisenpress
This week’s marketing winners and losers
E.J. Schultz
SXSW could face boycotts in the wake of Texas abortion bill
Garett Sloane

Sept. 7

New York Fashion Week will run through Sept. 12. Like many upcoming conferences, the shows will be hybrid, with designers such as Carolina Herrera, Jason Wu and Tory Burch hosting live runway demonstrations and many offering a livestream option as well.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

Sept. 8

Executives from major marketers including food rivals General Mills and Kellogg Co. share how they are faring during the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Virtual Conference. Companies presenting later in the week include Nestlé on Sept. 9 and Johnson & Johnson on Sept. 10.

The inaugural U.K. Creative Festival takes place in Margate, England from Sept. 8-10 with a program of talks, workshops, panels and wellness events, plus a career fair for young creatives. Highlights will include actor and director Simon Pegg, who has just signed with RSA Films, in conversation with Nils Leonard, founder of Uncommon. Winners of the 76th U.K. Creative Circle Awards will also be announced. 

Sept. 9

Home Depot will host a webcast on its sustainability efforts. The home improvement retailer has said it is focusing on improving its environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy, and the event will provide investors and consumers with an update on goals.

Sept. 10

Kroger will report second-quarter earnings. The grocery chain recently partnered with Lyft to give consumers rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments within Kroger pharmacy locations.

Sept. 11-12

Saturday marks 20 years since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11. CNN will air a one-hour, commercial-free  special at 7 p.m. ET called “Shine a Light.” Brands backing the broadcast include  CDW, FirstNet, AT&T, Citi, KBW, Stifel, MetLife Foundation and the nonprofit 9/11 Day.

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards air on MTV Sunday at 8 p.m. ET, live from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Doja Cat is set to host.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

How brands and agencies are dealing with COVID resurgence: a regularly updated list

How brands and agencies are dealing with COVID resurgence: a regularly updated list
New York Fashion Week will be more democratic, thanks to the pandemic

New York Fashion Week will be more democratic, thanks to the pandemic
This week’s marketing winners and losers

This week’s marketing winners and losers
Kraft Heinz in $62 million settlement with SEC

Kraft Heinz in $62 million settlement with SEC
What marketers can learn from the viral 'hellion' dog adoption site

What marketers can learn from the viral 'hellion' dog adoption site
How brands like Denny’s and United Airlines are using college football stars in 'NIL' era

How brands like Denny’s and United Airlines are using college football stars in 'NIL' era
The owner of Tinder and Match starts fund for staff affected by Texas abortion law

The owner of Tinder and Match starts fund for staff affected by Texas abortion law
Colleges turn to influencer agencies or become one to navigate NIL laws

Colleges turn to influencer agencies or become one to navigate NIL laws