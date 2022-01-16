Bitcoin conference draws enthusiasts and two big airlines give business updates: The Week Ahead

Jan. 18

Because basically every TV show idea gets green-lit in the streaming age, “How I Met Your Father”—the sequel to long-running CBS sitcom “How I Met Your Mother” (2005-2014)—premieres today on Hulu. Hilary Duff stars.

Roblox’s Christina Wootton, VP of global brand partnerships, will join Ad Age Remotely live at 2:30 p.m. ET to discuss how the gaming platform is working with brands and what marketers need to think about as they enter the metaverse.

Jan. 19

Procter & Gamble Co. reports fiscal second-quarter earnings that could indicate two things: how well retailers and consumers are responding to price hikes in early going, and how well P&G can maintain ad spending amid the margin squeeze from higher costs.

Jan. 20

American Airlines reports fourth-quarter earnings. Like competitors — including United Airlines, which also reports earnings today — American has been hammered in recent weeks by cancellations due to the surging omicron variant. However, Delta’s recent earnings surpassed expectations.

Netflix announces fourth-quarter earnings today, revealing how its streaming service performed over the holidays and during a period in which more people were stuck home because of omicron. The period also covers the premiere of one of Netflix’s most successful movies, “Don’t Look Up,” starring everyone. As usual, Netflix will stream a Q&A to dive into some of the numbers with co-CEOs Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos at 6 p.m. ET.

Jan. 21

The first Star Trek convention was held 50 years ago today at the Statler Hilton Hotel in New York City.

Jan. 22-23

The NFL playoffs continue with the divisional rounds, which includes four games. Look for some advertisers to begin eing hyping their Super Bowl spots with teasers.