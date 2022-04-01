Marketing winners and losers of the week

Lexus: The luxury car brand—which has been gaining ground with Gen Z—says its livestremed gameshow “Next Level” shown Feb. 25 on Twitch exceeded Twitch’s benchmarks for sponsored streams by 94%, with 503,962 total views and 1,447,442 total minutes watched. Twitch creator Anelle took home a $20,000 cash grant as the show’s grand prize winner.

Read more: 20 brands getting Gen Z’s attention

​​Losers

Brand April Fools’ Day pranks: A while back, brand stunts on April Fools’ day might have seemed fresh and attention-grabbing. But the joke is over. There are too many, and they are often not funny. Don’t marketers, ad agencies and PR firms have better things to do?

Dunkin’: The chain parted ways with Chief Marketing Officer Rafael Acevedo less than a year after hiring him. The move is yet another example of a problem that has plagued the marketing industry for years—short CMO tenure, which complicates a lot of things, including agency relationships. Acevedo had just overseen the hiring of Anomaly. Now what?

S4 Capital: Martin Sorrell’s digital advertising firm delayed publishing its annual results for the second time, sending its stock price down and raising questions among analysts. Morgan Stanley analyst Omar Sheikh said that lack of a revised date suggests the problem is “non-trivial,” according to Bloomberg.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

Tweet of the week