Marketing winners and losers of the week

Winners
Coachella: The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is back after taking two years off because of COVID—and plenty of brands have returned for the two-weekend event that begins April 15. Sponsors include Adidas, Absolut American Express, Coca-Cola, Fortnite and other big brand names, according to the Cochella website. Lay’s today announced it would install "Potadomes" in the Coachella campgrounds where fans can “experience Lay's potato chips in their freshest form, with potato chips served less than 24 hours after they are made.”
MLB: The league somehow convinced longtime sponsor Anheuser-Busch to allow for another MLB beer backer—Corona, which becomes the league's official imported brew this season. Two suds brands mean more dough for the league.