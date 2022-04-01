Marketing News & Strategy

Marketing winners and losers of the week

Brands rush back to Coachella and Lexus scores on Twitch—plus, why Elon Musk is quoting Eminem
By E.J. Schultz. Published on April 01, 2022.
H&R Block campaign provides female athletes 'a fair shot' at brand NIL deals
Credit: Lay's

Winners

Coachella: The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is back after taking two years off because of COVID—and plenty of brands have returned for the two-weekend event that begins April 15. Sponsors include Adidas, Absolut American Express, Coca-Cola, Fortnite and other big brand names, according to the Cochella website. Lay’s today announced it would install "Potadomes" in the Coachella campgrounds where fans can “experience Lay's potato chips in their freshest form, with potato chips served less than 24 hours after they are made.”

MLB: The league somehow convinced longtime sponsor Anheuser-Busch to allow for another MLB beer backer—Corona, which becomes the league's official imported brew this season. Two suds brands mean more dough for the league.

​​

Lexus: The luxury car brand—which has been gaining ground with Gen Z—says its livestremed gameshow “Next Level” shown Feb. 25 on Twitch exceeded Twitch’s benchmarks for sponsored streams by 94%, with 503,962 total views and 1,447,442 total minutes watched. Twitch creator Anelle took home a $20,000 cash grant as the show’s grand prize winner. 

​​Losers

Brand April Fools’ Day pranks: A while back, brand stunts on April Fools’ day might have seemed fresh and attention-grabbing. But the joke is over. There are too many, and they are often not funny. Don’t marketers, ad agencies and PR firms have better things to do? 

Dunkin’: The chain parted ways with Chief Marketing Officer Rafael Acevedo less than a year after hiring him. The move is yet another example of a problem that has plagued the marketing industry for years—short CMO tenure, which complicates a lot of things, including agency relationships. Acevedo had just overseen the hiring of Anomaly. Now what?

S4 Capital: Martin Sorrell’s digital advertising firm delayed publishing its annual results for the second time, sending its stock price down and raising questions among analysts. Morgan Stanley analyst Omar Sheikh said that lack of a revised date suggests the problem is “non-trivial,” according to Bloomberg.

Tweet of the week

Number of the week

90%: The share of advertisers who say it will get harder to find talent in the next 12 months, according to the 2022 Global Media Talent Report from advertising and media consultancy ID Comms.


Quote of the week

"The (SEC) won't let me be or let me be me so let me see; they tried to shut me down.”—Tesla chief executive Elon Musk, quoting from Eminem's 2002 song "Without Me" in a filing related to his dispute with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which is investigating a Musk tweet in which he discussed selling stock.

On the move

A creator marketing platform that goes by the name of #paid named Ian Leslie as editor in chief of its media brand, Banknotes.

Health technology company Color has hired Melanie Edison as chief marketing officer. She came from Amazon, where she most recently worked on Amazon Web Services.

 

