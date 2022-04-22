Marketing winners and losers of the week

This week's marketing winners, losers and newsmakers.
Winners
NBA: The league notched its best ratings for opening playoff weekend since 2011, with an average of 4.05 million viewers across ABC, ESPN, and TNT, Front Office Sports reports.
Wieden+Kennedy: The agency landed an NFT client with Boss Beauties coming aboard as it looks to expand its brand positioning. The move is the latest in a series of wins for the agency, which recently rolled out its first work for new client Hotels.com. (Fans of Captain Obvious won’t be happy, though, as the agency and client gave him the boot.) W+K also announced some organizational moves, including promoting Rebecca Groff, formerly global director of communications and public relations, as its first chief marketing officer.
PETA: Who says the animal rights group can’t get along with fast food giants? In an unusual collaboration with a normal adversary, PETA bought worked with McDonald’s operators in Texas and California for a bulk purchase of McPlant burgers—without cheese and mayo—for a giveaway. Franchisees might be the real winners, as the buy boosted sales.