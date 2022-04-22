Marketing winners and losers of the week

Losers

Lucky Charms: Lucky the Leprechaun has bigger problems than keeping the kids away from his charms. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating the General Mills-owned cereal brand after consumer complaints about getting sick after eating it.

Netflix: The streaming giant’s loss of 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter dominated business headlines this week and sent its stock price into a tailspin. But Netflix’s loss could be the marketing industry’s gain, as the drop forces the company to consider creating an ad-supported tier, which would open up coveted inventory to brands.

Roblox: Ad watchdog group Truth in Advertising accused the gaming brand of deceptive advertising this week in a complaint filed with the Federal Trade Commission. A letter TINA submitted noted that Roblox does not distinguish between what is advertising from brands like Nike and Hyundai and what is not—a potential issue for the more than 25 million children who comprise Roblox’s daily active user base. Brand safety has been a key concern for the metaverse, which some have described as a Wild West of advertising.