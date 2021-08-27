This week’s marketing winners and losers

Gap Inc.: The retailer surprised to the upside in its second-quarter earnings results, powered in part by its athleisure brand Athleta, whose sales are up 13% from last year, Bloomberg News reports.

Manchester United: File this under “the rich get richer.’’ Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Juventus to return to Man U. He last played for the soccer powerhouse in 2009. The move should please Manchester’s litany of sponsors, which include Chevrolet, Cadbury, Adidas and Marriott.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

Losers

BBDO Worldwide: Time for the agency to get the donuts might be running out. The shop must defend its Dunkin’ account after the chain launched a creative review under new CMO and Coca-Cola Co. alum Rafael Acevedo.

OnlyFans: No matter where you stand on the subscription site OnlyFans allowing sexually explicit content, it’s clear that the company has had a dizzying stretch of days. Last week it said it would ban explicit content, citing pressure from banks, only to reverse that move on Wednesday, stating in a tweet that “we have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change.”

Tastebuds: Maybe skateboarders will love it, but PepsiCo’s newest brand crossover—Mtn Dew Flamin’ Hot—has us reaching for the Tums.

Tweet of the week