Marketing winners and losers of the week

This week's winners, losers and newsmakers.
Winners
Travel ad sellers: As consumers return to taking trips and the omicron variant recedes, a spate of travel brands are running new campaigns. This week, brands such as Priceline and Alaska Airlines began campaigns, joining Expedia, Booking.com and Vrbo, which will advertise next week on Super Bowl Sunday. Priceline’s new multichannel campaign stars longtime spokeswoman Kaley Cuoco. The online travel agency is also running a promotion offering deal discounts. Alaska Airlines released a spot with TV star Tan France, a Care Bear and Mother Nature all debating on the merits of inviting the airline to join the “Care Coalition.”