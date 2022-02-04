Marketing winners and losers of the week

Number of the week

301%: The increase in the amount spent on advertising in 2021 by “buy now, pay later” brands including Affirm, Afterpay, Klarna, Zip and PayPal, to more than $110 million in 2021 compared to 2020, according to MediaRadar.

Quote of the week

“There’s a laundry list of items where all of them on a one-off basis can be explained, but they’re all piling up at the same time.”—Bernie McTernan, a senior analyst at investment banker Needham & Co., on the headwinds facing Peloton.

On the Move

Just days after naming a new chief marketing officer, DraftKings is building up its media team with the hire of Stacie McCollum as head of programming. She had been VP of programming and acquisitions at ESPN. The brand also hired Todd Dubester as VP, media strategy and business operations. He was most recently CEO of Academy Sports Media, which he founded.

Gympass named Ryan Bonnici CMO. He had been CMO at G2.

