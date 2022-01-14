Marketing winners and losers of the week

Losers

Novak Djokovic: The tennis star’s Australian Open status remains in limbo after officials canceled his visa for a second time. At issue is his resistance to COVID vaccinations. The controversy could cause complications for his sponsors, which include Lacoste.

Stan Richards: In yet another blow to the ad man, the agency he founded took his name off the shop—The Richards Group is now TRG. The move comes more than a year after Richards stepped down after it was revealed he made racist remarks during a client meeting.

David & Goliath: The agency must defend its Jack in the Box account after the fast feeder put it in review this week. We await the fate of the round-headed Jack Box character, who has already survived one agency change.

