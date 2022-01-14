Marketing winners and losers of the week

This week's winners, losers and newsmakers.
Winners
Jeni’s: The popular craft ice cream brand is back at it with another Dolly Parton collaboration after hopefully learning from its mistakes the last go-round. Jeni’s is once again selling the strawberry pretzel pie flavor it developed with Parton last year. In addition, customers can order Parton's new album with a custom track “Rose of my Heart” from the Columbus, Ohio-based frozen dessert brand.
Last year, Jeni’s saw scores of dismayed fans when demand for the Parton concoction crashed its website before the launch. Jeni’s ended up re-releasing the flavor and opening up a pre-order system for customers to buy for a later date. The brand is already accepting pre-orders, with pints shipping in April.