Marketing winners and losers of the week

Number of the week
One-third: Share of consumers choosing to buy less meat and seafood due to rising prices, according to data from 84.51°, the data science and media subsidiary of Kroger.
Quote of the week
“It’s not to say that the Smithsonian doesn’t have a right to acknowledge and express gratitude for the gift. I have no problem with his name being put on a donor wall. But Bezos’ identity now is certainly very complex. He represents many different things, and the Smithsonian is taking them all in. That to me suggests a real problem.”— Ben Soskis, a historian of philanthropy and a senior research associate at the Center on Nonprofits and Philanthropy at the Urban Institute, in an interview with MarketWatch about the Smithsonian’s decision to display Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s name on a new building in exchange for a $200 million donation.
On the move
As it builds its retail media offering Lowe’s One Roof Media Network, the home improvement chain has hired Abishake Subramanian to lead the effort as VP of Lowe’s retail media network. Subramanian was most recently at Sam’s Club serving as senior director and head of Sam’s Club Media Group.
LG’s in-house agency HS Ad, which was founded in Seoul in 1984 and established a North American arm a dozen years later, hired John Long as executive creative director in North America. He had been global head of creative, brand and marketing at The Economist Group. In addition, HS Ad NA promoted Nicklaus Deyring into executive design director, a newly created position, after working as executive creative director of design.
DraftKings Inc. promoted Stephanie Sherman to chief marketing officer. A nine-year veteran of the company, Sherman was most recently senior VP of marketing.
