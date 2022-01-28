Marketing winners and losers of the week

Losers

Glossier: The once high-flying trendy beauty brand is coming back down to earth. CEO Emily Weiss, the beauty blogger who founded Glossier eight years ago, confirmed to The Cut that 80 staffers, roughly one-third of the company, were let go. As recently as 2019, Glossier was referred to by Vanity Fair as a “billion-dollar juggernaut,” but the pandemic has taken its toll on the company, which closed its retail stores in 2020. Last year, Glossier hinted at a new direction that would include new brick-and-mortar outposts, but the status of such shops is unclear amid news of the downsizing. At the end of 2021, the brand took an upbeat tone, emailing customers a New Year’s note that read, “There’s a lot of exciting things coming, and returning, to the Glossier universe in 2022! We wish we could tell you about every single one of them right now, but we promised we wouldn’t spoil any surprises.”

Spotify: Neil Young has put the streaming service under serious scrutiny after the singer raised concerns about Spotify hosting Joe Rogan’s podcast. Young alleged Rogan was spreading vaccine misinformation. “They can have Rogan or Young. Not both,” Young wrote in a letter to his record company and management team, according to Bloomberg.

Nielsen: The Video Advertising Bureau says Nielsen undercounted out-of-home TV viewing for young, Black and Hispanic viewers, costing networks at least $350 million in lost revenue.

