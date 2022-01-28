Marketing News & Strategy

Marketing winners and losers of the week

Minnie Mouse puts on a pantsuit and Draymond Green nets TV exposure—plus, why Glossier and Spotify had a bad week
By E.J. Schultz and Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on January 28, 2022.
How Washington Football Team name change and other big corporate reveals are kept under wraps
20220128_minnie_mouse_3x2.jpg
Credit: Disney via Twitter

This week's winners, losers and newsmakers.

Winners

Minnie Mouse: It only took nearly a century, but Minnie Mouse finally got her first pantsuit this week as part of a custom design from Stella McCartney to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris. The blue polka dot suit finally gives Minnie a comfortable reprieve from her trademark red dress, but also could signify the character’s female empowerment. Pantsuits have become a symbol of women’s rights, in part due to Hillary Clinton popularizing the garment in recent years. Cue the conservative media outrage.

 

All the Super Bowl commercial teasers released so far
Jeanine Poggi
Hyundai, with help from Jason Bateman, aims to build trust in electric vehicles
Jade Yan

Draymond Green: Plenty of NBA players have launched successful broadcasting careers, but few have done it while actively playing. Golden State’s Green will get that chance after inking a multiyear deal with Turner Sports that covers appearances on TNT’s popular “Inside the NBA” show.

Publicis Groupe: The holding company beat out Omnicom, Interpublic and Stagwell for the CVS Health creative and CRM account in the U.S. The win furthers Publicis’ hot streak.

 

Losers

Glossier: The once high-flying trendy beauty brand is coming back down to earth. CEO Emily Weiss, the beauty blogger who founded Glossier eight years ago, confirmed to The Cut that 80 staffers, roughly one-third of the company, were let go. As recently as 2019, Glossier was referred to by Vanity Fair as a “billion-dollar juggernaut,” but the pandemic has taken its toll on the company, which closed its retail stores in 2020. Last year, Glossier hinted at a new direction that would include new brick-and-mortar outposts, but the status of such shops is unclear amid news of the downsizing. At the end of 2021, the brand took an upbeat tone, emailing customers a New Year’s note that read, “There’s a lot of exciting things coming, and returning, to the Glossier universe in 2022! We wish we could tell you about every single one of them right now, but we promised we wouldn’t spoil any surprises.”

Spotify: Neil Young has put the streaming service under serious scrutiny after the singer raised concerns about Spotify hosting Joe Rogan’s podcast. Young alleged Rogan was spreading vaccine misinformation. “They can have Rogan or Young. Not both,” Young wrote in a letter to his record company and management team, according to Bloomberg.

Nielsen: The Video Advertising Bureau says Nielsen undercounted out-of-home TV viewing for young, Black and Hispanic viewers, costing networks at least $350 million in lost revenue. 

 

Tweet of the week

Number of the week

One-third: Share of consumers choosing to buy less meat and seafood due to rising prices, according to data from 84.51°, the data science and media subsidiary of Kroger.

 

Quote of the week

“It’s not to say that the Smithsonian doesn’t have a right to acknowledge and express gratitude for the gift. I have no problem with his name being put on a donor wall. But Bezos’ identity now is certainly very complex. He represents many different things, and the Smithsonian is taking them all in. That to me suggests a real problem.”— Ben Soskis, a historian of philanthropy and a senior research associate at the Center on Nonprofits and Philanthropy at the Urban Institute, in an interview with MarketWatch about the Smithsonian’s decision to display Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s name on a new building in exchange for a $200 million donation.

 

On the move

As it builds its retail media offering Lowe’s One Roof Media Network, the home improvement chain has hired Abishake Subramanian to lead the effort as VP of Lowe’s retail media network. Subramanian was most recently at Sam’s Club serving as senior director and head of Sam’s Club Media Group. 

LG’s in-house agency HS Ad, which was founded in Seoul in 1984 and established a North American arm a dozen years later, hired John Long as executive creative director in North America. He had been global head of creative, brand and marketing at The Economist Group. In addition, HS Ad NA promoted Nicklaus Deyring into executive design director, a newly created position, after working as executive creative director of design. 

DraftKings Inc. promoted Stephanie Sherman to chief marketing officer. A nine-year veteran of the company, Sherman was most recently senior VP of marketing.

In this article:

E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.

 

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer's Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

Follow View all articles by this author
