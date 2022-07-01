Marketing winners and losers of the week

This week's winners, losers and newsmakers.
Winners
Cannabis advertisers: Pot advocates are making progress on their drive to get cannabis ads on TV. Federal legislation circulating in the House of Representatives would stop the Federal Communications Commission from using its powers to punish broadcasters who accept cannabis ads. Read more here.
H&M: Despite an overall slide in apparel amid the economic downturn, the fast-fashion retailer reported a surge in both online and brick-and-mortar sales. Second-quarter sales increased 17% to nearly the equivalent of $5.4 billion. H&M has made its supply chain more efficient and has not had to discount products, the Sweden-based company said.