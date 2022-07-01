Marketing winners and losers of the week

​Restaurants: Gen Z may be less inclined to dine out, according to a recent report about the generation’s eating habits. The recently released “Winning Gen Z Consumers” analysis from market research firm NPD Group found that Gen Z young adults who are 18 to 24 years old made just 218 annual restaurant visits per person for the 12 months ended February 2022. In comparison, Gen Xers made 284 visits back in 2002, or 66 more than their modern Gen Z counterparts.

Bevy Long Drink: Boston Beer is axing its take on the Finnish Long Drink, a gin-based soda popular in, you guessed it, Finland. Boston had poured $10 million behind Bevy, a malt-based version of the drink. But as Craft Business Daily first reported this week, Boston will stop production because, apparently, Americans are not as fond of the drink as Finns—or at least not yet. Boston Beer CEO Dave Burwick told the company’s partners the drink was ahead of its time, according to a memo obtained by Craft Business Daily. “Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, it hasn’t gained the traction in the marketplace we had hoped,” he wrote.

Tweet of the week