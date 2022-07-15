Marketing winners and losers of the week

Microsoft: Netflix picked the tech giant as an advertising partner this week. As “global advertising technology and sales partner,” Microsoft will help the streamer build its much talked about ad platform. Microsoft recently acquired ad marketplace Xandr and also owns LinkedIn. Consumers are already looking forward to how Netflix might integrate longtime Microsoft paperclip mascot Clippy into its lineup.

Losers

Geico: The insurer raised its auto rates in Illinois by a whopping 34% for new customers who have signed on within the last two years, and by 17% for longtime customers, on average. According to Crain’s Chicago Business, the increase could be the largest one-time car insurance rise by a major carrier in the state in at least 20 years, a fact that is at odds with Geico’s relentless advertising as the insurer that saves its customers the most money. Sounds like the Gecko has some explaining to do.