Marketing winners and losers of the week

This week's marketing winners, losers and newsmakers.
Winners
Amazon: Most retail reports suggest a successful Prime Day for the Seattle e-commerce giant, which hosted its annual summer sales holiday on July 12 and 13. Sixty-two percent of consumers shopped exclusively at Amazon over the two-day period, according to market research firm Numerator, despite scores of other deals from competitors such as Target and Best Buy. Amazon itself claimed the event was its “biggest” yet and that Prime members saved $1.7 billion, the most ever.
Molson Coors: The brewer picked up an early win in the Super Bowl PR game, by announcing it would buy a Big Game ad, taking advantage of an opening given by Anheuser-Busch InBev, which is relinquishing its Super Bowl category exclusivity. Molson Coors’ announcement, which came seven months before the 2023 game, gained widespread media coverage—and it gave the brewer a chance to trumpet its recent good sales performance.