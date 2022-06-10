Marketing News & Strategy

Marketing winners and losers of the week

Jimmy Choo gets some love and Apple puts pressure on buy now, pay later brands—plus, why it was a bad week for Burger King and Wieden+Kennedy
By Adrianne Pasquarelli and E.J. Schultz. Published on June 10, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
How Postmates tops Pride marketing with its 'bottom-friendly' menu
Credit: Jimmy Choo

This week's marketing winners, losers and newsmakers.

Winners

Ring Concierge: The 10-year-old New York brand turned lemons into lemonade when it used its own store robbery to grow its brand awareness. After a break-in last month at its new flagship, Ring’s marketing team put together a heist-themed digital and in-person campaign. The brand promoted certain styles as “burglar-approved.” As a result, social media engagement grew to record levels for the brand–on Instagram Stories, Ring saw a 142% higher than average engagement level, according to Glossy.

Jimmy Choo: The high-end shoe brand topped a recent list of the Most Loved Brands in the U.S. from consumer intelligence company Talkwalker and social media management firm Hootsuite. The report looked at over 1,500 global brands and based its rankings on passion, trust and customer satisfaction, and also examined each brand’s environmental, social and sustainability issues. A holiday advent calendar that went viral on TikTok helped Jimmy Choo grow in popularity with influencers such as Kim Kardashian. A wedding video on YouTube where the bride wore Jimmy Choos also contributed to the brand’s rise. Downy and Dolce & Gabbana came in second and third on the list.

Apple: The digital giant unveiled a host of new features at its Worldwide Developers Conference this week, including upgrades consumers have been clamoring for, such as an edit text message function and lock screen widgets. A new Apple Pay Later feature will put pressure on existing buy, now pay later companies such as Klarna and Affirm. In addition, Apple’s new MacBook Air, though higher-priced, received favorable reviews.

Read more: What Apple Pay Later means for marketers

 

More from Ad Age
Five agencies are chasing Bud Light's U.S. creative account
E.J. Schultz
How LGBTQ+ TikTok influencers navigate Pride Month campaigns
Erika Wheless
Amazon and TikTok’s Cannes debut—a complete guide to tech on the Croisette
Garett Sloane
Pride 2022—how brands are celebrating the LGBTQ+ community this June
Parker Herren

Losers

Celebrity crypto endorsements: It was another tough week for crypto. This U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission warned investors about the dangers of cryptocurrency in a public service campaign. “Investing is not a game,” a voiceover cautioned as one spot showed a woman losing when playing a category called “Celebrity Endorsements” during a "Jeopardy"-type game.

Read more about the SEC taking on crypto here

Wieden+Kennedy: The acclaimed agency lost its second big brand in nine months, when Anheuser-Busch InBev put Bud Light into review and W+K opted not to defend it. It comes on the heels of KFC parting ways with the shop late last year.

Related: 5 agencies changing the Bud Light account

 

 

More from Ad Age
How McKinney is running its new health and wellness practice
Tony Hao
How home appliance brands are targeting Gen Z—with help from TikTok and Phil Collins
Adrianne Pasquarelli

Burger King: The fast-food chain’s move to sell a “Pride Whopper” with “two equal buns” in Austria is the kind of surface-level stunt that LGBTQ+ advocates advise against. Negative headlines came quickly, including from the New York Post, which rounded up some of the consumer backlash.

 

 

 

 

Related: How brands are celebrating Pride Month

Tweet of the week

Quote of the week

“The gravitational force is definitely around the metaverse.” —Donnie Williams, executive VP and chief digital officer of Horizon Media, on Chapter & Verse, Horizon’s new Web3-focused division that he co-founded. He added that consumers appreciate how the metaverse appears to be a commercial or in-game activation, which is opening the door for new marketing strategies.

Read more: Horizon Media enters the metaverse

Number of the week

$623 million: The amount travel brands invested in advertising from January through April, a 43% increase over the year-earlier period, according to advertising intelligence platform MediaRadar.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

On the move

Jane, an e-commerce retailer, appointed ​​JP Knab as chief marketing officer. He had been senior VP of marketing at Aura, a digital security company.

CoinFund, an investment firm focused on Web3 and blockchain, hired Margaret Gabriel as head of talent. She had most recently worked as head of learning and development at Gemini, the crypto firm.

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Thumbnail
E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

How Postmates tops Pride marketing with its 'bottom-friendly' menu

How Postmates tops Pride marketing with its 'bottom-friendly' menu
Metaverse marketing—tracking virtual activations and more

Metaverse marketing—tracking virtual activations and more
NFL signs E. & J. Gallo as wine sponsor—further eroding AB InBev's hold on league's alcohol category

NFL signs E. & J. Gallo as wine sponsor—further eroding AB InBev's hold on league's alcohol category
Walmart heir Rob Walton agrees to buy Denver Broncos

Walmart heir Rob Walton agrees to buy Denver Broncos
5 standout campaigns honoring the LGBTQ+ community

5 standout campaigns honoring the LGBTQ+ community
Former AB InBev media exec Azania Andrews named CEO of a food company

Former AB InBev media exec Azania Andrews named CEO of a food company
Kraft Heinz CEO's real test starts now

Kraft Heinz CEO's real test starts now
Pride 2022—how brands are celebrating the LGBTQ+ community this June

Pride 2022—how brands are celebrating the LGBTQ+ community this June