Marketing winners and losers of the week

This week's marketing winners, losers and newsmakers.

Winners

Ring Concierge: The 10-year-old New York brand turned lemons into lemonade when it used its own store robbery to grow its brand awareness. After a break-in last month at its new flagship, Ring’s marketing team put together a heist-themed digital and in-person campaign. The brand promoted certain styles as “burglar-approved.” As a result, social media engagement grew to record levels for the brand–on Instagram Stories, Ring saw a 142% higher than average engagement level, according to Glossy.

Jimmy Choo: The high-end shoe brand topped a recent list of the Most Loved Brands in the U.S. from consumer intelligence company Talkwalker and social media management firm Hootsuite. The report looked at over 1,500 global brands and based its rankings on passion, trust and customer satisfaction, and also examined each brand’s environmental, social and sustainability issues. A holiday advent calendar that went viral on TikTok helped Jimmy Choo grow in popularity with influencers such as Kim Kardashian. A wedding video on YouTube where the bride wore Jimmy Choos also contributed to the brand’s rise. Downy and Dolce & Gabbana came in second and third on the list.