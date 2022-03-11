Marketing News & Strategy

MLB sponsors celebrate end of lockout—and other marketing winners (and losers) of the week

CBS and Turner score with March Madness and spring travel season shows promise (with one caveat)—plus, why Kim Kardashian is drawing backlash
By E.J. Schultz and Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on March 11, 2022.
McDonald's new threat in Russia? Loss of reputation
Credit: ABBev via Instagram

This week's winners, losers and newsmakers.

Winners

MLB sponsors: The league and players settled their labor dispute, ending a three-month lockout while salvaging a full 162-game schedule, bringing relief to sponsors that would have been forced into tough decisions had the stoppage persisted. Budweiser was among the brands celebrating.

Spring travel: A Tripadvisor study this week found that 53% of Americans plan to travel this spring—39% are expecting to take more than one trip. And they’re spending lavishly. The survey found that more than half of those travelers will spend more than they spent in the spring of 2021, and about 23% say they’ll spend “significantly more” than last year. One big caveat: the survey was conducted in late February, when the repercussions of the Ukraine war's effect on gas prices were yet to be realized by most consumers.

CBS/Turner: The networks sold out March Madness inventory and are getting championship game ad prices of  $2 million for 30-seconds.

Read more: CBS and Turner sell out March Madness ad inventory

March Madness and influencer marketing—what brands should know
Erika Wheless
How COVID test marketing is changing as cases drop
Jade Yan

Losers

Kim Kardashian: The reality TV star drew backlash when she suggested in a profile published in Variety that women in business are not working hard enough. “It seems like nobody wants to work these days,” Kardashian said in the story. Criticism was swift, as many on social media found the advice from Kardashian, whose famous family factored heavily into her pop culture ascent, incredibly tone-deaf. The advice coming right after International Women’s Day did not help. 

Adidas: Citing supply chain challenges, Adidas posted a quarterly sales drop this week, disappointing analysts and investors. The sportswear giant said fourth-quarter sales fell 3% to 5.1 billion euros. Adidas also said it plans to shutter Russian operations amid the country’s war with Ukraine.

Activision Blizzard: The gaming giant was disinvited from a South by Southwest panel because of sexual harassment allegations that have dogged the company for months. Chief Marketing Officer Fernando Machado (who has not been targeted in the complaints) was replaced on a panel with Amazon Prime Gaming VP of marketing Andrea Cutright, the Washington Post reported this week.

Tweet of the week

Number of the week

56%: Percentage of U.S. consumers who plan to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year, according to a survey from research firm Numerator.

Quote of the week

“Normally, I advise riding these situations out. Most of the time, the pressure is short-lived, and it moves on. This is one that transcends business. It could have a lasting impact not just on brands and their reputations, but on their legacy.”—Gene Grabowski, a partner in crisis management firm Kglobal, on how brands should be responding to the war in Ukraine. 

On the move

Outside Interactive, a lifestyle media brand, appointed Amy DuBois Barnett its first chief content officer. She was most recently senior VP and general manager of BET Digital at Paramount.  

Peloton hired Andrew Rendich as chief supply chain officer. He was formerly chief operating officer at Grove Collaborative. The fitness brand also promoted Shari Eaton to chief people officer from senior VP, global head of people.

 

E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.

 

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

