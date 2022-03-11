MLB sponsors celebrate end of lockout—and other marketing winners (and losers) of the week

Number of the week
56%: Percentage of U.S. consumers who plan to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year, according to a survey from research firm Numerator.
Don’t miss the latest news. Sign up for Ad Age newsletters here.
Quote of the week
“Normally, I advise riding these situations out. Most of the time, the pressure is short-lived, and it moves on. This is one that transcends business. It could have a lasting impact not just on brands and their reputations, but on their legacy.”—Gene Grabowski, a partner in crisis management firm Kglobal, on how brands should be responding to the war in Ukraine.
On the move
Outside Interactive, a lifestyle media brand, appointed Amy DuBois Barnett its first chief content officer. She was most recently senior VP and general manager of BET Digital at Paramount.
Peloton hired Andrew Rendich as chief supply chain officer. He was formerly chief operating officer at Grove Collaborative. The fitness brand also promoted Shari Eaton to chief people officer from senior VP, global head of people.
Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.