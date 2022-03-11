MLB sponsors celebrate end of lockout—and other marketing winners (and losers) of the week

Spring travel: A Tripadvisor study this week found that 53% of Americans plan to travel this spring—39% are expecting to take more than one trip. And they’re spending lavishly. The survey found that more than half of those travelers will spend more than they spent in the spring of 2021, and about 23% say they’ll spend “significantly more” than last year. One big caveat: the survey was conducted in late February, when the repercussions of the Ukraine war's effect on gas prices were yet to be realized by most consumers.

CBS/Turner: The networks sold out March Madness inventory and are getting championship game ad prices of $2 million for 30-seconds.

