Marketing winners and losers of the week

Target reports record growth and Nordstrom wins with retail media network—plus Novak Djokovic loses a big sponsor and Russian Standard vodka pulled from shelves
By E.J. Schultz. Published on March 04, 2022.
How the marketing industry is responding to the Ukraine war

A sign notifies customers of New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu's ban on selling Russian liquor at a store in Nashua, New Hampshire

 
Credit: Allison Dinner/Bloomberg

This week's winners, losers and newsmakers.

Winners

Target: The retailer proved itself once again with a stellar set of fourth-quarter earnings and the promise that sales momentum would continue. The Minneapolis-based chain reported a 9% increase in sales to $30.6 billion for the period including the crucial holiday season. Target has spent recent years making its stores into destinations that consumers will not give up, even if it means higher prices.

Marketing job seekers: The ad industry shared in February’s strong job growth. U.S. employment in the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) classification of advertising, public relations and related services jumped to 466,100 jobs in the month, tying the record for the biggest jobs jump since BLS began tracking this job category in 1990, according to the Ad Age Datacenter. 

Read more: U.S. ad business (almost) broke a job growth record in February

Nordstrom: The retailer is enjoying so much success from its retail media network that it will be expanded. Nordstrom Media generated $40 million in 2021—the latest sign that retailers are finding serious revenues from the ad-selling biz.

Read more: Why Nordstrom is expanding its retail media network

 

Losers

Russian Standard vodka: Some retailers—including state-controlled liquor outlets—have begun removing Russian vodka from shelves in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Perhaps no brand has as much to lose as Russian Standard, which according to Shanken News Daily is the biggest Russian-made vodka sold in the states. 

Read more: How the marketing industry is responding to the Ukraine war

 

Novak Djokovic: The tennis player, whose anti-vaccination stance is costing him tournament appearances, lost a top sponsor in French car brand Peugeot, according to reports. As pointed out by Forbes, Serbian journalist Sasa Ozmo tweeted that Djokovic’s “stance on vaccination is not the reason.”

MLB: The league and its teams stand to lose millions of dollars in ad revenue as owners and players remain locked in a labor showdown that has already forced the postponement of Opening Day. 

Read more: MLB lockout leaves brands stranded—'It's embarrassing'

 

Number of the week

$111 million: How much Serena Willams says has been raised for her Serena Ventures, which invests in “founders who solve everyday problems through unconventional thinking and diverse points of view,” according to its website. The tennis star this week took the New York Times to task for using the wrong picture (of her sister, Venus) in a story about the fund.

Tweet of the week

Friday flashback

 

Quote of the week

“We are ready to fight to the death.”—Igor Potievsky, CEO of Kyiv-based digital agency Mediahead said, explaining the mindset of Ukrainians as Russia continues to invade the country.

Read more: Ukraine ad agencies are responding to Russia's invasion—an inside look

On the move

Starco Brands, whose products include popcorn seasoning sprays and vodka-infused whipped cream appointed Dave Dryer chief marketing officer. He had been managing director of the agency Woo.

In this article:

Thumbnail
E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
