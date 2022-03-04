Marketing winners and losers of the week

This week's winners, losers and newsmakers.

Winners

Target: The retailer proved itself once again with a stellar set of fourth-quarter earnings and the promise that sales momentum would continue. The Minneapolis-based chain reported a 9% increase in sales to $30.6 billion for the period including the crucial holiday season. Target has spent recent years making its stores into destinations that consumers will not give up, even if it means higher prices.

Marketing job seekers: The ad industry shared in February’s strong job growth. U.S. employment in the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) classification of advertising, public relations and related services jumped to 466,100 jobs in the month, tying the record for the biggest jobs jump since BLS began tracking this job category in 1990, according to the Ad Age Datacenter.

Nordstrom: The retailer is enjoying so much success from its retail media network that it will be expanded. Nordstrom Media generated $40 million in 2021—the latest sign that retailers are finding serious revenues from the ad-selling biz.

