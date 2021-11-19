Marketing News & Strategy

Marketing winners and losers of the week

Sunny D squeezes attention from a meaningless tweet and department stores soar, but ominous signs emerge for influencers and media agencies
By Adrianne Pasquarelli and E.J. Schultz. Published on November 19, 2021.
SunnyD tweet: A bunch of brands should reply to this tweet for no reason
Credit: SuunyD via Twitter

This week's marketing winners, losers and newsmakers.

Winners

Sunny D: With a single Tweet about nothing, the beverage marketer got brands buzzing on Tuesday. The tweet, which encouraged brands “to reply to this tweet for no reason,” saw engagement soar with over 300 responses from Twitter regulars like Steak-umm.

Department stores: Macy’s and Kohl’s both reported strong earnings and an expected surge in holiday sales. Macy’s reported a revenue rise of 36% to $5.4 billion for the third quarter, while Kohl's third quarter revenue grew 16% to $4.6 billion. Despite supply chain woes and inflation, consumers are still expected to spend this holiday season, with a record increase predicted by the National Retail Federation. Already, many Black Friday-themed deals and promotions have been released..

Cryptocurrency: After more than two decades as the Staples Center, the Los Angeles arena will be known as ​​Crypto.com Arena, thanks to a 20-year deal between owner AEG and Crypto.com. All signage will be replaced in June. The change is more evidence of the potential long-lasting appeal of cryptocurrency.

Losers

Influencers: They are not immune to the supply chain crisis affecting the nation. As brands struggle to get products into the hands of consumers, marketing is taking a back seat in many cases. In September, Jay Foreman, CEO of toy company Basic Fun, told Ad Age that he would be drastically decreasing the number of products he usually sends to influencers for promotion and review to 20 from 150. Brands simply can’t spare the product.

Media agencies: A new Forrester report reveals a strong desire by marketers to bring more media duties in house. The silver lining for agencies: Only 30% of marketers want to completely manage media on their own.

Mercedes-Benz: The German automaker was passed by Tesla for the third spot on the sales rankings of luxury auto brands, based on vehicle registrations from January to September. Automotive News has more.

Tweet of the week

Number of the week

22%: The share of U.S. consumers who are less likely to use State Farm insurance as result of its decision to stick by endorser Aaron Rodgers, according to an Ad Age-Harris Poll. Slightly more people—26%—said they are more likely to use the insurer.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback invited criticism and distrust when he tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted he was never vaccinated, despite seeming to claim otherwise earlier this year. In the survey, 52% of adults said they are disappointed by celebrities who have not gotten vaccinated against the coronavirus, and 49% said famous people have a responsibility to share their vaccination status with the public.

Quote of the week

“What we are seeing is that people have a more openness to pre-owned merchandise—not just resale but pre-owned,” said Charis Marquez, VP of fashion at eBay on the latest episode of the Marketer’s Brief podcast. She noted that consumers gravitate toward such items because they are sustainable as well as available amid supply chain disruptions.  

On the move

Luggage brand Away appointed Melissa Weiss chief marketing officer. She was most recently head of marketing at Lyft’s micromobility division.

Labster, a platform for virtual labs and interactive science, appointed Hope Frank as CMO. Frank had been CMO at Brave Blue World, a Netflix documentary.

ClubCorp, an operator of private golf and country clubs and city stadiums, named Jim Berra chief marketing and innovation officer. He was senior VP and CMO at Royal Caribbean International.

 

