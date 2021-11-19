Marketing winners and losers of the week

Number of the week

22% : The share of U.S. consumers who are less likely to use State Farm insurance as result of its decision to stick by endorser Aaron Rodgers, according to an Ad Age-Harris Poll. Slightly more people—26%—said they are more likely to use the insurer.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback invited criticism and distrust when he tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted he was never vaccinated, despite seeming to claim otherwise earlier this year. In the survey, 52% of adults said they are disappointed by celebrities who have not gotten vaccinated against the coronavirus, and 49% said famous people have a responsibility to share their vaccination status with the public.

Quote of the week

“What we are seeing is that people have a more openness to pre-owned merchandise—not just resale but pre-owned,” said Charis Marquez, VP of fashion at eBay on the latest episode of the Marketer’s Brief podcast. She noted that consumers gravitate toward such items because they are sustainable as well as available amid supply chain disruptions.

On the move

Luggage brand Away appointed Melissa Weiss chief marketing officer. She was most recently head of marketing at Lyft’s micromobility division.

Labster, a platform for virtual labs and interactive science, appointed Hope Frank as CMO. Frank had been CMO at Brave Blue World, a Netflix documentary.

ClubCorp, an operator of private golf and country clubs and city stadiums, named Jim Berra chief marketing and innovation officer. He was senior VP and CMO at Royal Caribbean International.