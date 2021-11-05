Marketing winners and losers of the week

Losers

Burger King: All is not well at the home of the Whopper, where marketing executive turnover continues amid falling sales. The latest to leave is Ellie Doty, chief marketing officer for North America, who departed this week after a stint that lasted only about a year. “BK U.S. is clearly struggling to limit share losses,” Sanford C. Bernstein stated in a recent note to investors, noting that the chain’s results stand in “stark contrast” to McDonald’s, which ”put up a solid quarter.”

McDonald’s: But it’s not all good news for the Golden Arches. The chain’s CEO Chris Kempczinski is under scrutiny for text messages sent to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot that in part blamed the parents of two slain children for their deaths. Jaslyn Adams was shot and killed by a gunman while sitting in a car at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Chicago in April and Adam Toledo was killed by a Chicago Police officer in March. Kempczinski apologized, but the damage could be lasting as the chain deals with protests from workers and activists.

Roku: The streaming platform’s third-quarter results missed expectations.“Supply chain disruptions are creating a lot of uncertainty for the holiday season,” Chief Financial Officer Steve Louden told Bloomberg. Supply chain woes have been cited as a headwind for lots of companies this earnings season.

