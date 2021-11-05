Marketing News & Strategy

Marketing winners and losers of the week

FaZe Clan strikes again and Velveeta gets cheesy, as Burger King and Roku falter—plus Bacardi sheds plastic
By E.J. Schultz. Published on November 05, 2021.
20211104_231012708_3x2.jpg

 

 
Credit: Bloomberg LP

This week’s marketing winners, losers and newsmakers.

Winners

Velveeta: The marketing at Kraft Heinz is on the upswing. The latest standout effort comes from Velveeta, whose brand overhaul is accompanied by a delightful ad from Johannes Leonardo called “That’s La Dolce Velveeta.” Read more about it here and watch this spot below.

Stagwell Group: The holding company created by the merger of MDC and Stagwell posted its first quarterly report and the results are positive, with 22.8% organic net revenue growth. That prompted the company led by Mark Penn to raise its annual revenue guidance to $2.17 billion from $2.13 billion.

FaZe Clan: The esports org continues to reel in brand deals, the latest from McDonald’s. The fast food giant hooked up with FaZe Clan for an event called Friendsgaming that includes gaming tie-ins like a Crispy Chicken Sandwich Expansion Pack.

Losers

Burger King: All is not well at the home of the Whopper, where marketing executive turnover continues amid falling sales. The latest to leave is Ellie Doty, chief marketing officer for North America, who departed this week after a stint that lasted only about a year. “BK U.S. is clearly struggling to limit share losses,” Sanford C. Bernstein stated in a recent note to investors, noting that the chain’s results stand in “stark contrast” to McDonald’s, which ”put up a solid quarter.”

McDonald’s: But it’s not all good news for the Golden Arches. The chain’s CEO Chris Kempczinski is under scrutiny for text messages sent to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot that in part blamed the parents of two slain children for their deaths. Jaslyn Adams was shot and killed by a gunman while sitting in a car at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Chicago in April and Adam Toledo was killed by a Chicago Police officer in March. Kempczinski apologized, but the damage could be lasting as the chain deals with protests from workers and activists.

Roku: The streaming platform’s third-quarter results missed expectations.“Supply chain disruptions are creating a lot of uncertainty for the holiday season,” Chief Financial Officer Steve Louden told Bloomberg. Supply chain woes have been cited as a headwind for lots of companies this earnings season.

Tweet of the week

Number of the week

147 tons: The amount of single-use plastic Bacardi says it is cutting from its holiday gift packs this year in an environmental move. The liquor company says the packs, available in select markets globally, will contain 50% less plastic than last year.

Quote of the week

“Deliveries of the Teslas already have started.”—Hertz, in a statement, countering a tweet from Elon Musk that suggested the deal between the electric vehicle maker and rental car company had not been finalized.

On the Move

Mexican restaurant chain Qdoba has promoted Karin Silk into the chief marketing officer role. She had served as VP of menu and off-premises.

CAIS, a fintech brand for investors, tapped Abby Salameh as its first chief marketing officer. She was most recently CMO at Hightower Advisors.

Contributing: Adrianne Pasquarelli

 

E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries.

 

