Marketing winners and losers of the week

Number of the week
147 tons: The amount of single-use plastic Bacardi says it is cutting from its holiday gift packs this year in an environmental move. The liquor company says the packs, available in select markets globally, will contain 50% less plastic than last year.
Quote of the week
“Deliveries of the Teslas already have started.”—Hertz, in a statement, countering a tweet from Elon Musk that suggested the deal between the electric vehicle maker and rental car company had not been finalized.
On the Move
Mexican restaurant chain Qdoba has promoted Karin Silk into the chief marketing officer role. She had served as VP of menu and off-premises.
CAIS, a fintech brand for investors, tapped Abby Salameh as its first chief marketing officer. She was most recently CMO at Hightower Advisors.
Contributing: Adrianne Pasquarelli